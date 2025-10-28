At Flink Forward Barcelona 2025, I spoke about the blackouts that hit Spain and Portugal in April.

The discussion quickly turned to a question that should matter to every grid operator in Europe: could it happen here?

For me, this was not a theoretical exercise. I trained as an energy engineer in Spain and have spent most of my career working with power systems.

When the blackout struck on 28 April, my father was managing a public nursing home with 120 residents. When the power went out, the facility went into crisis mode.

Medical devices keeping residents alive suddenly depended on backup generators, and only the extraordinary effort of staff and local authorities prevented tragedy.

The Iberian blackout cost an estimated €400 million in lost GDP and claimed eight lives across Spain and Portugal.

But its real cost was the reminder that our energy systems are entering a new era of fragility.

The catch with renewables

Renewables are not optional. They are the foundation of a zero-carbon future.

Since the 1950s, humanity’s electricity consumption has quadrupled, while the carbon intensity of that power has halved, largely thanks to renewable energy.

© Supplied by MVPR

The challenge is dispatchability. You can start and stop a thermal plant, ramp it up or down as needed. With wind and solar, the environment decides.

A single cloud can halve the output of a solar farm in a minute. That shortfall must be covered somewhere else, usually by a gas turbine, and the system has to issue that signal before the grid destabilises.

For every new gigawatt of renewable capacity, we add not only clean energy but also volatility. That volatility means risk, and unmanaged risk can mean blackouts.

What Spain experienced is not unique. Across Europe, grid operators are realising that renewable variability arrives faster than their monitoring systems can react. Britain is approaching that same tipping point.

As renewable generation expands and thermal plants retire, system inertia continues to fall.

© Shutterstock

National Grid ESO data shows that Britain’s maximum grid inertia today is lower than its minimum was in 2009.

Less inertia means frequency changes occur more sharply, leaving little time for human intervention.

The question is not whether we can prevent every fault, but whether our monitoring systems can respond quickly enough to stop one from spreading.

Why ten seconds is too slow

The Iberian blackout began with a voltage disturbance that cascaded through the network in just five seconds. No operator could have stopped it.

The backbone of most power grids is controlled by SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems.

They are proven and robust, but they were designed for an era dominated by dispatchable plants.

SCADA systems typically record data every one to ten seconds, which was fast enough when changes happened slowly. It is no longer fast enough today.

Phasor Measurement Units (PMUs) can detect voltage fluctuations in about 20 milliseconds.

Protection relays can react in under 100 milliseconds, disconnecting a component and isolating the problem. In theory, the technology exists to prevent a cascading failure.

The problem is that SCADA systems may not even register the fault until several seconds later, by which time the disturbance has already spread.

The next blackout will not be caused by too much wind or solar. It will be caused by too little information, arriving too late.

You can think of the grid as a system of water pipes: when a leak appears, the faster you detect and isolate it, the less water you lose.

But if your sensors take ten seconds to notice, you risk draining the entire system. The same logic applies to electricity.

This growing gap between measurement and action is now one of the biggest risks to grid stability.

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission

Solving it requires more than new turbines or transmission lines. It requires software that can process and act on millions of data events per second.

Event-driven stream processing platforms, originally built for financial trading or aviation safety, are now proving essential for power system resilience.

With modern PMU data and real-time processing, faults can be detected and contained within 100 to 250 milliseconds.

Automated systems can isolate the affected section, calculate alternative power flows, and activate reserve generation before the first domino falls.

The grid can effectively self-heal, and no one outside the control room ever needs to know anything went wrong.

Britain’s grid must learn to think in milliseconds

Every grid with a high share of renewables faces the same challenge. Renewables are the future, but the volatility they bring is real, costly, and dangerous if left unmanaged.

Policy makers must now treat data and automation as part of critical national infrastructure.

Building more renewable capacity is not enough; we must modernise the digital nervous system that keeps it stable.

That means investing in faster data pipelines, real-time analytics, and smarter automation at every layer of the grid.

Our greatest vulnerability is no longer generation capacity, but time itself.

A human blink lasts about 250 milliseconds. In one-tenth of a blink, we need to detect a fault. In half a blink, we must act on it.

The next blackout will not be caused by too much wind or solar.

It will be caused by too little information, arriving too late. If Britain can master the speed of data, blackouts like Spain’s need never happen here.

Jaime López is the head of marketing at Ververica, a Berlin-based provider of data platform solutions for applications such as grid monitoring, fraud detection, and predictive maintenance.