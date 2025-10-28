The crucial role of ports in unlocking Scotland’s offshore wind future

The future of Scotland’s offshore wind industry could be decided not at sea, but on land.

With over 40GW of potential capacity to be unlocked through the ScotWind leasing round, Scotland has the projects to lead the global floating wind revolution.

But realising that ambition hinges not just on driving down costs, but on vital infrastructure: ports.

Without major investment, Scotland risks losing ground to other nations. For example, the UK Government recently announced £700 million of private investment for port infrastructure, the majority of which will benefit English ports.

Ports as catalysts for growth

To date, Scotland’s role in offshore wind has been focused on marshalling and assembly with components often manufactured overseas such as in mainland Europe or the Far East, then brought to Scottish ports for final assembly before heading offshore.

Take the Kincardine project off the coast of Aberdeen: its floating platforms were constructed in Ferrol, Spain, then transported to Rotterdam for final assembly and tow-out.

As one of the first of its kind, it was necessary to deliver the project within the constraints of the existing infrastructure and supply chain.

However, as floating wind projects become more commonplace, port upgrades will be required to ensure sufficient deepwater docks, with the heavy lifting capacity and vast laydown areas required of these larger, more complex structures.

More recently, turbines from the same project had to be towed back to Rotterdam for heavy maintenance, highlighting ongoing limitations in Scottish port capability.

Transformational investments taking shape

While investment has been slow to materialise, a wave of projects are beginning to reshape Scotland’s port landscape, turning potential into tangible progress.

Take Ardersier in the Scottish Highlands for example, this port has emerged as a game-changer for floating wind by tackling long-standing barriers to cost reduction, scale and supply-chain efficiency.

Unlike traditional ports, it integrates on-land assembly and launch of floating structures, reducing weather risk and streamlining logistics.

Backed by unprecedented public and private investment, its bold redevelopment has broken the ‘chicken-and-egg’ cycle where ports wait for firm developer commitments before investing, signalling confidence in Scotland’s floating wind future and setting a new precedent for how infrastructure is built ahead of demand.

Meanwhile, The Port of Cromarty Firth has demonstrated what’s possible even with the hurdles of raising capital as a trust port, successfully supporting complex offshore energy projects and has detailed plans to expand its quayside capacity further.

That progress has now been recognised with a £55.7 million UK government investment to support this expansion, a clear signal of the critical role ports play in accelerating the energy transition.

The success of the Port of Nigg as a marshalling yard for Scottish offshore wind projects and the future potential brought by Scotwind played a key role in Sumitomo Electric locating their new HVDC cable factory adjacent to the site in what marks the first large scale manufacturing investment in Scotland driven by the growth in renewables.

Across Europe, there are examples of what long-term vision can achieve.

Take Denmark’s Port of Esbjerg, where COWI played a pivotal role to transform it into the world’s largest offshore wind hub.

These facilities weren’t built on speculation; its deep-water infrastructure was delivered in step with national policy and private sector commitments.

In doing so it has provided certainty to developers and established Denmark as a world-class export hub for offshore wind components and expertise where multiple projects can be delivered simultaneously.

Why continuous investment matters

These industry leaders show what’s possible, yet such examples remain too rare to meet Scotland’s floating wind ambitions.

Too often, investment decisions are made season-to-season, driven by short-term needs rather than long-term strategies.

This lack of certainty makes it difficult for developers and port operators to plan effectively, scale operations and secure supply chains.

What Scotland and the UK urgently needs is a multi-year framework that provides visibility over future projects and funding, ensuring that investment flows continuously rather than sporadically.

The recent turnaround in AR6 showed what’s possible when the right signals are sent to the market. The auction awarded 5.4GW to offshore projects, restoring confidence after AR5’s disappointing outcome and demonstrating that policy and pricing can unlock real progress.

As AR7 approaches, it has the possibility of being a turning point for Scotland.

With reforms such as longer 20-year contracts and more flexible eligibility criteria, AR7 has the potential to be the pivotal moment that brings the certainty Scotland needs.

However higher transmission charges continue to impact the competitiveness of projects located in Scotland compared with those in England & Wales closer to demand.

If these challenges can be overcome, it could trigger the next wave of investment, galvanising developers, port operators and manufacturers to plan for the long term rather than simply reacting to the immediate future.

Ports as anchors of economic renewal

Port investment delivers far more than energy generation. In the Highlands and other coastal regions, ports act as catalysts for broader regeneration, from job creation and skills development to housing and transport improvements.

The ripple effect is wide-reaching. As ports expand, they drive demand for housing, transport links, and local services, supporting small businesses and encouraging further private investment. For regions that have experienced industrial decline, this represents an opportunity to reverse population drift and foster vibrant local economies.

The expected The Clean Industry Bonus (CIB) being brought in for AR7 will be a supportive backstop in making this happen, ensuring port and supply chain investment is not only continuous but also a tool for long term regional revival.

Under Criterion 1, clean energy developers licensed through CfD auctions will be able to qualify for additional revenue support when they invest in manufacturing, installation firms, or ports located in some of the UK’s most deprived areas.

For Scotland, this means the growth of floating offshore wind could deliver far more than clean energy generation.

It could bring new jobs, skills, and services to communities that have long been left behind, ensuring every gigawatt built offshore drives visible regeneration onshore.

Securing Scotland’s offshore wind future

It’s clear that Scotland has the natural resources, industrial heritage and skilled workforce to lead the global floating wind market.

But turning that into a lasting legacy depends on more than one-off announcements: it requires a multi-year framework that aligns projects, funding and port upgrades.

AR6 has shown us what progress looks like. AR7 is the immediate test, but the real prize lies beyond, in AR8 and the auctions to follow.

Only a framework that gives long-term certainty will ensure Scotland’s ports and supply chain are ready to anchor the next chapter of the energy transition and secure a world-leading role for decades to come.

The question is: will Scotland seize this moment, or let others lead the way?

Jim Smith is Renewable Energy Ambassador with COWI