The mismanagement of ScotWind

To describe the scandal over ScotWind leases as a slow-burning story would be to exaggerate the haste with which it has been addressed.

It is now three years and nine months since outcomes were announced by Crown Estate Scotland and options awarded

Occasionally, within the intervening period, I have tried to stimulate interest in the terms on which these options were sold and also what happened to the money.

Given the enormous sums involved, the failure of any Holyrood committee to investigate should be astonishing. The fact that it isn’t is a tribute to low expectations.

This has changed because, somewhat out of the blue, a think tank called Future Economy Scotland has published a report called “Rethinking ScotWind”, which attempts to quantify the mind-boggling sums involved and also seeks lessons to be learned. It’s a bit like re-opening the cold case file, but nonetheless welcome for that.

I am delighted that Fergus Ewing MSP, now liberated from his party allegiance, has asked the Auditor General for Scotland to investigate.

He wrote that seabed rights “appear to have been sold off for a very small fraction of their true value” and questioned why there has been no forensic investigation into the process.

The Auditor General has proved tenacious in the past when it comes to pursuing the facts behind the headlines on issues of public expenditure.

I hope that he will now prove equally willing to tackle what I believe to be the biggest financial scandal of the devolution era, which has cost the Scottish Government billions in revenue foregone.

Even in the run-up to licenses being awarded, the sequence of events was extraordinary.

Initially, Crown Estate Scotland – which, since being devolved, operates as a wing of the Scottish Government – set a capped price of £10,000 per square kilometre of seabed.

The question of where the advice came from to set this absurdly low figure has never been answered, despite the enormous financial implications.

As it happened, the uncapped England and Wales auction intervened, and even the Scottish Government recognised it had been sold a pup.

© Supplied by Offshore Wind Scotla

Instead of admitting it and leaving the auction price to the market, it then multiplied the cap tenfold, but still far, far below the market value.

While the ScotWind round raised £755 million in one-off payments, which went straight to the Scottish Government, it is always worth bearing in mind that the original approach, approved by ministers and ready to go, would have brought in only one-tenth of that amount. Surely, even now, that must be explained.

The “Rethinking ScotWind” report points out that the £879m raised by the Crown Estate south of the border (in a single year) “still exceeded that of ScotWind, despite representing a quarter of the capacity.” But that was not the worst of it.

“Crucially”, says the report, “these option fees (in England and Wales) will be paid annually until companies get the final planning permission, which could take up to ten years … On a per MW basis, this means that the option fees raised would be more than 40 times higher than that raised from ScotWind”.

That extreme will not happen because not all the options will run the full ten years. But, again, the question has gone completely unanswered.

Why did Crown Estate Scotland opt for one-off payments rather than follow the approach taken by their former colleagues in London? Who called these shots? Was it Crown Estate Scotland officials or Scottish Government ministers obsessed with doing things differently, regardless of risk?

© Supplied by Crown Estate Scotlan

Other comparators were also available. The report states, for example, that the New York Bight auction raised between 19 and 23 times more per MW than ScotWind.

As Fergus Ewing asked: “What advice was taken throughout and from whom? What evidence was sought and obtained as to comparators? What consultation was there, in particular, with colleagues in England and Wales in the Crown Estate?”.

The passage of time has not diminished the relevance of these questions, because we are now living with consequences which take me on to the next big question – what has happened to the money?

If ever there was a case for ring-fencing, this was it. And even if the £755m could and should have been several billion, then surely the case for dedicating it to the infrastructure needed to support the ScotWind programme was unanswerable. This was a windfall which should have had one priority purpose.

I inevitably see these things through the prism of where I live. The Scottish Government raked in £30m for three ScotWind sites off Lewis.

Not a penny has come to the local authority or communities, which face vast infrastructural demands and disruption, with the same story repeated elsewhere in the north.

The money was apparently used to fund public sector pay deals, but as Fergus Ewing suggested: “It is surely gross mismanagement in principle that capital proceeds subsidise recurring expenditure. Will the Auditor General include a thorough examination of what has happened to the proceeds, for what purposes and on whose authority”?

As a supporter of renewable energy, largely on grounds of the economic benefits it could have brought to Scotland, I am dismayed by the way it has been mismanaged – but also angered by the absence of accountability. Will that now change?