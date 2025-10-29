The first word in energy - App Image
Insights / Opinion

With great (renewables) power comes great responsibility

Eyes will soon be turned on Brazil for the COP30 summit.

October 29th 2025, 2:55 pm Updated: October 29th 2025, 2:55 pm
4 min read
The Paris Climate Agreement, aiming to keep global temperature rise this century below 2 degrees Celsius, was signed in 2015.

Paul de Leeuw

At the United Nation’s COP30 conference in Brazil in November 2025, nations will face a decisive moment  as they aim to shift from promises to implementation and delivery.

The summit in Brazil marks ten years since the Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2015.

Although progress has been made, current commitments remain insufficient to limit global temperature increases to 1.5°C over pre-industrial levels.

COP30 therefore must deliver stronger, credible, and more equitable commitments.

Soaring electricity demand

Electrifcation is expected to be at the centre of driving global dec

arbonisation and a core strategy of the COP agenda.

Electricity demand is forecast to be around 30% of energy consumption by early 2030, and over 50% by 2050 (International Energy Agency – IEA 2024).

Rapid decarbonisation of electricity, through renewable energy, storage, smart grids, and other initiatives will be essential for achieving the global climate goals.

Solar and wind power have already experienced unprecedented growth, showcasing how sustainable technologies can reshape our energy landscape.

 

© Shutterstock
Many solar power farms have been created.

According to the IEA, global solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity additions reached an unprecedented 550 GW in 2024, an increase of around 30% over the previous year, and now account for close to 7% of global electricity generation (up from around 5% in 2023).

Global solar capacity has reached a record 2.0 terawatts (TW) in 2024, with more capacity installed in the past three years than in the previous six decades combined.

Meanwhile, global wind generation reached a new global high of 1.2 TW in 2024.

In 2024 alone, close to 120 GW of new wind capacity was added globally, representing a 50% increase compared to 2022 (Global Wind Energy Council – 2025).  According to the IEA, solar PV and wind power are projected to account for nearly 30% of global electricity generation by 2030, representing a doubling from current levels.

Grid investment is vital

With new (renewables) power comes new responsibility. Investment in grid infrastructure, storage, and flexible demand systems will be critical to accommodate the increased share of wind and solar generation.

As the share of renewables in the energy mix increases, it raises the question where the future base load supply is going to come from.

Base load traditionally reflected the minimum amount of electricity required by an electrical grid over a specific period. Base load is typically provided by facilities such as coal or gas-fired stations, nuclear, or hydropower.

In Norway, hydropower provides c. 90% of the nation’s electricity demand.

In France, nuclear underpins c. 70% of the country’s electricity demand. In most other countries, baseload electricity supply is provided by fossil fuels, hydropower, or nuclear.

However, with the rise of wind and solar, future grids and energy systems are likely to rely less on base load generation alone, and more on a mix of flexible generation options, storage (short and long duration), demand management, and peak-load optimisation.

Examples to follow

Creating a more flexible, resilient, efficient, and reliable grid requires innovation in base load grid management, including smart grids, dynamic system management, predictive analytics, and deploying AI/machine learning.

It also requires a different way of configuring the system, and turning intermittent supply into base load delivery by better use of storage and dispatchable systems.

There are great examples from around the world where this is already happening.

China deploys batteries at scale, storing excess energy from wind and solar, and releasing it when needed.

© Image: Energy Vault
A hybrid microgrid combining battery storage and hydrogen fuel cells in California is capable of providing 48 hours of continuous energy supply in emergencies.

California is using battery storage, linked to solar, to meet peak demand, displacing gas generation.

Germany – and other countries – are using a combination of small-scale solar/wind and battery storage for providing stable, baseload power.

One of the most ambitious projects demonstrating what storage is capable of is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar has recently broken ground on the world’s largest combined solar power and battery storage ‘round the clock’ project, capable of delivering 1 gigawatt of base load renewable energy, 24 hours a day.

The project will integrate over 5 gigawatt solar with a 19 gigawatt-hours battery energy storage system. Once operational in 2027, the $6 billion facility will allow the UAE to meet its rapidly rising electricity demand, particularly as it invests in AI and data centres.

By strategically unlocking abundant and affordable renewable energy, without compromising reliability or availability, these innovations will enable the UAE and others to lead the transition toward sustainable energy.

Pace of change must increase

Renewable energy overtook coal as the world’s leading source of electricity in the first half of 2025, however, significantly more is to be done.

With COP30 around the corner, society is now looking to its leaders to carve out a credible and deliverable path to a better, cleaner, and greener world.

Progress is already being made, but the pace of change has to increase.

The choices are no longer about simply reducing emissions; they are also about providing energy security, resilience, and sustainable economic development.

The global climate emergency requires more gigawatt-scale solutions at pace.

Time for COP30, and global leadership to deliver. The world is watching.

Professor Paul de Leeuw is Director of the Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University

Paul de Leeuw © Image: Big Partnership
Professor Paul de Leeuw

Tags