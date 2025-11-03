The first word in energy - App Image
Insights / Opinion

An industry fit and safe for the future

The average weight of offshore personnel has continued to increase.

November 3rd 2025, 4:33 pm Updated: November 3rd 2025, 4:33 pm
3 min read
Crew transfer lift© Shutterstock / yuba anto
Offshore equipment comes with strict weight limits.

Graham Skinner

The National Health Service has observed a worrying rise in average body weight across the UK, with more people now falling into overweight categories.

Our industry is not immune from this national trend and as around 11% of our workforce travels offshore, we have some unique challenges when it comes to moving to-and-fro between onshore to platforms, especially if people need to be evacuated onshore for medical reasons or rescued if there is an incident.

In the offshore industry, these trends are even more pronounced, because our workforce is predominantly older and male.

Many offshore workers, like the rest of the population, are now heavier than ever before.

A weighty problem for many years

This is not a new issue.

In the past, we responded by upgrading lifeboats and introducing the extra-broad (XBR) designation for helicopter travellers.

Despite these adaptations, the average weight of offshore personnel has continued to grow.

Today, over a third of people working offshore weigh more than 100kg, one in twenty exceeds 125kg (20 stone), and some individuals weigh up to nearly 185kg (30 stone).

These figures are significant, not just for health, but for safety, as they can surpass the design limits of safety and rescue equipment.

We realise there may be diverse reasons why people are getting heavier including things like ultra processed food, sedentary lifestyles and less time for exercise but we knew we needed to take urgent action to co-ordinate a response to this complex challenge.

All agree action is required

Over the last two and a half years, I have been involved in leading OEUK’s industry-wide discussions to address this issue.

We brought together stakeholders including health professionals, emergency responders, safety equipment manufacturers, industry duty holders, aviation experts, unions, and other associations.

Our aim was to thoroughly understand the risks and seek out practical solutions that protect the people who work offshore.

Despite our best efforts, we could see that the weight increase remained a serious issue as it significantly impacts the efficacy of safety equipment.

The search and rescue helicopter winches used by HM Coastguard, the UK’s national maritime emergency service, have a maximum lifting capacity of 124.7kg (around 19 1/2 stone) when other equipment such as stretchers are taken into consideration.

Offshore safety
H M Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter equipment has strict weight limits.

This is why all the stakeholders unanimously agreed to take action to address this issue.

We concluded that the most reasonable and responsible measure is to introduce a safe maximum weight limit of 124kg for those travelling offshore, effective from 1 November 2026.

OEUK has spearheaded a proactive approach to tackling this challenge. Working with stakeholders, we are taking the lead in rolling out an engagement programme to ensure everyone has time to learn, adapt and get ready for the new safe weight limit policy which comes into effect in November 2026.

A personal challenge

Starting on 1 November 2025, and by implementing this policy over a year, we are giving those affected the best possible chance to lose weight and continue their offshore careers.

I recognise this is a daunting prospect for many.

Personally, when I realised I would be asking thousands of colleagues to make this change, I decided to take on the challenge myself.

I lost around 25kg and now feel much healthier, confident and fitter.

With the right support, I am convinced that many others can reach this goal too.

Central to our approach is ensuring no one faces this alone.

Support is available through the NHS, from employers, and through industry-wide initiatives including our comprehensive resources available on the OEUK website, alongside grassroots efforts led by motivated teams offshore.

I believe this is an opportunity for the entire industry to come together and help each other, promote healthier lifestyles, and improve both safety and our long-term health.

Graham Skinner is health and safety manager with Offshore Energies UK

© Supplied by OEUK
Graham Skinner.

