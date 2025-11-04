Outlining Scotland’s tidal opportunity

Tidal stream energy is a symbol of Scotland’s ability to harness its natural advantages, drive innovation, and grow its green economy.

Tides are predictable. We know exactly when they’ll turn and how strong they’ll be, not just tomorrow or next week, but decades into the future.

And, with some of the strongest tides in the world, particularly around the Pentland Firth and the Orkney Islands, Scotland is at the forefront of marine innovation.

Later this week, a number of different Scottish projects will be represented at the Ocean Energy Europe conference in Brussels, highlighting Scotland’s reputation for leading the way on cutting-edge marine technologies.

This reputation lies, in part, on the world-leading developers and institutions in Scotland – such as the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney.

© Supplied by Mocean Energy

The world-first facility gives developers the chance to test and refine marine energy devices in real ocean conditions, and since opening in 2003, the centre has hosted more tidal stream and wave projects than any other in the world.

Scotland is also home to Ampeak Energy’s MeyGen project in the Pentland Firth which is the world’s largest operational tidal stream array.

Nova Innovation have helped make history by enabling the world’s first offshore tidal array at Shetland’s Bluemull Sound.

These projects now deliver clean electricity to the national grid, demonstrating that tidal energy can provide a reliable and consistent power source for Scotland.

Similarly, Orbital Marine Power’s O2 turbine anchored in the Fall of Warness is also pushing the boundaries of tidal engineering.

The turbine is the world’s most powerful tidal generator and can generate enough electricity to power around 2,000 homes each year. At the same time, its floating platform makes maintenance and access far easier than traditional seabed systems.

© Supplied by SAE Renewables

These Scottish-grown projects mark a significant step forward for the global industry – showcasing our innovation and engineering expertise – whilst exporting learning and skills to countries, such as Canada and Indonesia

The marine energy sector is one which is continually growing. Indeed, at a recent meeting with tidal stream developers, I heard about how the sector has plans to deliver an additional 420 MW of capacity – enough electricity to power up to 600,000 homes in Scotland.

A clear route map to commercialisation is essential if the sector is going to be able to scale up and grow in the way we all want to see. Key to tackling the challenges faced by the tidal stream energy sector in reaching commercial maturity is the UK-wide, industry-led Marine Energy Taskforce, which the Scottish Government is a part of.

© Image: Invinity Energy Systems

The growth of Scotland’s tidal stream sector will benefit our economy through the manufacture and maintenance of tidal components and devices. And ensuring that we retain this growth as the sector expands will be key to unlocking the economic potential offered by the sector.

This was underlined during my recent visit to MeyGen’s Operations and Maintenance facility at the Port of Nigg, where the team outlined how their strategic supply chain partnerships will create highly-skilled jobs, attract international investment and boost the local economy – while adding millions of megawatt-hours of clean energy to the national grid.

Scotland has already proven itself a global leader in tidal stream energy.

Scaling up the sector will require overcoming technical and regulatory challenges, but with our world-class natural resources, innovative, and strong public-private partnerships, our country is poised to set the standard for tidal stream energy for decades to come.