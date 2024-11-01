Power Moves: New FrontRow Energy Technology CEO and more

In the latest edition of Power Moves, Steve Kent has been appointed as CEO of FrontRow Energy Technology Group as the company looks to strengthen its board ahead of planned global growth.

Kent joins former-CEO Stuart Ferguson and Graeme Coutts, who have taken up the positions of executive chairman and executive director respectively, as well as Neil McGuinness, Frank Summers, Colin Smith and Richard Pugh, who continue in their existing roles.

The strategic board reshuffle is designed to maximise senior commercial talent ahead of strong anticipated growth.

The FrontRow Energy Technology Group, which includes ClearWELL, DTI, Unity, and Well-SENSE, has experienced combined revenue growth of around fourfold since trading began in 2017, with gross profit up sixfold, a total headcount currently standing around 180 and an expanding international client base and supply chain.

FrontRow expects this trajectory to accelerate, with innovation and product development high on the agenda, alongside strategic partnerships, internationalisation and strong growth in decommissioning activities.

Kent said: “FrontRow has an exceptional portfolio of energy technology businesses with huge potential for value creation. My focus will be on creating value through international growth, market positioning and stakeholder connectivity.

“Here in Aberdeen, the engineering talent is exceptional and we need to anchor these skills long-term in the region. There is a general perception that the North Sea oil and gas industry is in a state of steady decline, but the reality is that Aberdeen is a global city servicing global energy demand, with an exciting multi-decade opportunity in decommissioning ahead. This is a key decarbonisation mechanism, but it requires talent, technology and investment.

“Technology incubation has transitioned from the domain of operators down the supply chain, and is now primarily championed by tech start-ups, but the missing part of the equation is access to growth capital. FrontRow will continue to invest, grow and drive value creation across its portfolio, collaborating with stakeholders to help tackle some of the industry’s biggest challenges to date.”

MENA Power Moves

© Supplied by Xodus Group

Craig Nicol has joined Aberdeen-based Xodus Group as its new Middle East & North Africa advisory manager.

He will lead the group’s operations in the Middle East and North Africa regions, driving business growth and enhancing client relationships across the entire energy sector, including oil and gas, renewables, and environmental consultancy.

The group will focus on bringing its energy transition, subsurface and transactional advice capabilities to the entire region. This includes working with clients to support new energy projects such as hydrogen and CCUS as well as helping organisations with sustainability finance, benchmarking and reducing GHG emissions.

Nicol previously served at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) in various managerial roles and most recently at its UAE representative.

He said: “Having always admired the incredible work and quality that Xodus brings to the energy sector, it’s truly exciting to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking team. I can’t wait to expand our reach, drive sustainable solutions and contribute to impactful projects to achieve a responsible energy future for our customers across the Middle East and North Africa.

Xodus has had its eye on expanding into offshore wind and renewables recently, establishing an offshore renewables engineering arm called Evolv Energies.

© Supplied by Maritime Development

Martin Shaw has been appointed as CFO of Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL), a provider of integrated solutions to the energy sectors.

The newly created role will help ensure operational efficiency as the business targets its next stage of growth, having recently been listed on Scotland’s Fast Growth 50 Index 2024.

Shaw brings with him over 30 years of financial leadership across the energy and marine industries and investment banking, including previous CFO roles at Swire Energy Services and Ocean Installer.

At MDL, he will be responsible for strengthening the company’s financial structure and planning, ensuring compliance with statutory law and financial regulations, and contributing to strategic planning, decision-making and problem-solving, to position MDL for continued growth and expansion in both traditional and renewable markets.

MDL CEO Derek Smith said: “This appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthening MDL’s leadership in key areas of the business, priming the company to seize opportunities in a dynamic and rapidly changing market.

“By leveraging Martin’s extensive expertise in financial strategy, governance and operational efficiency, we’re well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions to our clients worldwide.”

MDL recently appointed Derek Lynch as market development manager for renewables. The company also set the stage to expand in Europe by opening a new office in Paris.

BESS Power Moves

© Supplied by Root-Power

Dan Shore has been appointed as head of delivery at battery energy storage (BESS) specialist Root-Power.

Shore brings 14 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, having delivered diverse construction projects in both onshore and offshore wind, and more recently, energy storage.

He worked at Zenobe as senior project manager for network infrastructure (BESS), where he led the delivery of a 200MW energy storage site, the first to connect to the Scottish transmission network.

In addition to Shore’s appointment, Root-Power has also promoted Alex Lupu to development manager and Francesa Saberton to senior planning manager.

Root-Power was launched in July this year with the backing of the YLEM Group

Earlier this month, Root-Power announced it had submitted planning applications for an additional 315MW battery energy storage projects across the UK.

Managing director at Root-Power Neil Brooks said: “Dan brings a wealth of experience in the renewable energy sector, and a genuine enthusiasm and passion for advancing the transition to a sustainable energy future.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing Alex and Francesca take on their new roles within the team. They’ve both excelled in the past year and played pivotal roles in Root-Power’s growth and entrance into the market.”

© Supplied by Petrasco

Ross Cochrane has been promoted to regional director of Aberdeen-based energy services firm Petrasco.

Cochrane will oversee the global logistics specialist’s UK and North Sea operations.

The promotion – a third in six years for Cochrane – follows the retirement of Stuart Webster after 40 years working in the logistics sector. Webster joined the team in 2015 to lead the Aberdeen office, latterly as regional director.

Cochrane will now work closely alongside international colleagues as part of a recent management restructuring which saw Alan Green and Chris Milne appointed regional directors for the Middle East and Americas respectively.

Reporting directly to managing director Kevin Buchan, the trio will support the board in strategic planning and lead senior management in day-to-day operations.

Petrasco, part of Denholm Energy Services, is headquartered in Dyce and has additional operations in the major energy hubs of Dubai and Houston.

Managing director Buchan said: “Ross has proven himself to be a great asset ever since joining the company and this promotion is well deserved recognition for his hard wor and dedication. This new role will allow him to play an even more important role in supporting new and existing clients at what is a very exciting time for the company as we look to the future following our half-centenary celebrations.

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.