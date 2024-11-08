Power Moves: MDL’s new director of strategy and more

Aleksandra Jurczak has been appointed as director of strategy and marketing at equipment solutions provider Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL).

Jurczak, who has worked with the Aberdeen and Peterhead firm for ten years, will now lead the company’s focus on long-term growth, overseeing the alignment of strategic priorities across both traditional and renewable energy sectors, and enhancing MDL’s position across core and emerging markets.

Ramsay Keay has also joined the company as project director, focused on strengthening MDL’s project execution capabilities, streamlining delivery and ensuring the highest standards of customer service globally, across all of MDL’s business units.

His appointment reflects MDL’s strategic objective to increase its role in diversifying the energy mix, by delivering technically demanding projects to a growing client base worldwide.

The new appointments to the board of directors come as MDL seeks to leverage new opportunities and broaden its market reach.

MDL recently added Martin Shaw as its CFO.

MDL CEO Derek Smith said: “These appointments underscore MDL’s commitment to continuing our growth trajectory across both traditional and renewable energy markets, by championing thought leadership and maintaining top quality execution – for every client, on every project.”

Jurczak added: “Having been part of MDL’s incredible journey for many years, I am both proud and privileged to be joining the board and take an even more active role in shaping the company’s future.”

Colin Ross has been appointed as chief strategy and marketing officer (CSMO) at Aberdeen-based subsea technology and solutions provider Ashtead Technology (AIM:AT).

Ross will join the group’s executive committee spearheading corporate strategy, marketing and communications for the group and will play an integral role in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and investor relations. Prior to this, Ross was vice president, strategic communications and external affairs for Wood (LON:WG).

The company recently appointed Brett Lestrange as its new chief operating officer (COO).

As Ashtead looks to expand into global markets, the company opened a new equipment rental hub in Norway’s energy capital, Stavanger this year.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie said: “This strategic appointment is another signal of intent from Ashtead Technology following the announcement of our acquisition of Seatronics and J2 Subsea last month.

Ross added “Following an impressive IPO (initial public offering) in 2021, the group has developed significant momentum. With a bold approach to M&A and strong, long-term customer and technology partnerships, I am convinced that Ashtead Technology will continue to stand out as one of the most impressive success stories in the sector.”

Camilla Salthe, senior vice-president of exploration and production international UK for Equinor (OL:EQNR), has joined the board at Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

Salthe is based at Equinor’s UK operations headquarters in Aberdeen, where she leads the UK part of the firm’s exploration production international (EPI) organisation supporting Equinor’s UK upstream activities.

These include the Mariner and Buzzard fields, the Rosebank development, and cross UK-Norwegian border developments.

She said: “Our sector is still facing many challenges and our continued efforts to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable energy remains our top priority, as Equinor continues to enhance delivery through new technology and collaboration.

“I look forward to being part of the board, working alongside OEUK’s leadership team as they seek to deliver tangible results for the sector.”

OEUK chief executive, David Whitehouse, said: “Camilla’s expertise in leadership roles in areas including petroleum technology and business development and Equinor’s track record for pioneering solutions for low carbon energy alternatives will be a great asset to the OEUK board.”

Katie Begg has started a new position as chief marketing officer at Aberdeen-headquartered clean energy solutions group D2Zero.

Begg previously spent four years at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) as its head of marketing and communications

Writing on LinkedIn, she said: “Now into week two of my new role as chief marketing officer at D2Zero. Already relishing the opportunity to elevate an emerging brand and drive further growth across its established portfolio of companies.”

D2Zero recently appointed Nicola Macleod as the group general counsel and director of corporate affairs.

The company made several senior leadership and board appointments earlier this year, including adding a chief financial officer and two non-executive directors.

CEO of D2Zero Bob Drummond said that Begg’s “extensive experience and strategic insights in both energy and finance will be invaluable as we expand our reach and accelerate our mission. With her on board, we are well-positioned to build on our momentum and achieve our ambitious goals.”

Derek Grimmer has been appointed as chief operating officer at EnergyPathways (LON:EPP).

In previous roles, Grimmer has led the delivery of high-value, large-scale development projects for a number of operators, including CNOOC, BG Group, Apache, EnQuest and Shell.

In addition, James Poole has taken on the position of facilities engineering manager and Simon Nicol as wells manager

Poole is a chartered consultant process facilities engineer with over 20 years’ experience within the UK energy sector.

Nicol brings over 25 years of upstream energy experience in which he has held various senior positions for both operators and service companies.

The senior leadership appointments will oversee the development of EnergyPathways’ Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project and advance it towards a final investment decision.

Worthing-based EnergyPathways is developing MESH as a large-scale energy storage facility designed to hold around 50 bcf natural gas and green hydrogen.

While being developed as part of its Irish Sea Marram gas project, EnergyPathways has said it will focus on developing MESH over the gas production project.

The company secured a £5.1-million loan facility to develop MESH. An FID on is expected in late 2025, with first energy supplies expected to commence in 2027.

CEO of EnergyPathways Ben Clube said: “Establishing this highly experienced management team for the long term marks a significant milestone for EnergyPathways as we transition the MESH project from concept into operational reality.

“Derek, James, and Simon bring a wealth of industry expertise relevant to the MESH project and a proven track record of delivering large and complex energy projects. Their leadership and expertise will be crucial as we advance the MESH project, a strategically important project aligned to the UK’s energy policy and energy objectives in clean energy and energy security.”

Paul Reilly has taken on the role of president and managing director at professional services firm WSP UK and Ireland business.

When the move takes effect in January 2025, Reilly, who has served as deputy CEO for UK and Ireland, will also join WSP’s global leadership team.

In his new role, he will drive WSP’s strategic priorities and client delivery across the UK and Ireland, reinforcing the firm’s capabilities in critical growth markets, including infrastructure, environment, water, property and energy.

Reilly said: “I look forward to working with our talented teams as we deliver impactful solutions for our clients and communities and further advance our industry leadership.”

Debbie Allan joined trade and development body the Global Underwater Hub as its new marketing director.

Previously serving as head of marketing and communications at PD&MS Group, which is part of RSK, Allan stated on LinkedIn that she had “learned so much about the energy sector while working with a fantastic team, and I’m thankful for all the business taught me during my time there”.

The Global Underwater Hub made moves to expand its operations last year, opening a north England regional office in Newcastle.

Hani Sagr has been appointed as managing director for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) at safety training provider 3t.

Sagr will lead 3t’s mission to drive skills development and innovations in training and learning across MENA.

He will be integral to helping MENA meet its ambitious workforce upskilling goals, aligning closely with national priorities, including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s vision of becoming a global innovation and technology hub.

UK-based 3t recently entered the Middle East after purchasing the region’s largest energy training business, GTSC.

The move, the seventh acquisition made by the company, is part of a strategy of expanding its international business.

