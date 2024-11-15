Power Moves: Rovtech’s new chief executive and more

John Polson has been joined Rovtech as its new chief executive.

Polson will lead the specialist manufacturing firm as it seeks to accelerate the global expansion of its nuclear energy and offshore wind.

The 30-year-old joins Rovtech from subsea survey firm Aratellus, where he was director of projects and a member of the firm’s senior executive team.

Rovtech is based in Barrow-in-Furness and is opening an office in Aberdeen following its acquisition by Aberdeen-based climate tech venture studio Ventex.

Polson will work alongside the Ventex’s leadership team to deliver geographic and sectoral expansion at Rovtech.

Ventex managing partner Stuart McLeod said: “John has built a strong reputation as a hugely capable project director and is someone who really understands the importance of exceeding customer expectations.

“His leadership, diligence, analytical and communication skills will be crucial as we help Rovtech fulfil its scale potential. The business has a strong reputation for building world class products for harsh environments and is perfectly placed to support the energy transition and net-zero supply chain.”

Carl Hogg has been appointed as services managing director at renewable electricity supplier Good Energy Group.

He joins the company from Johnson Controls where, in his role as group services director, he held responsibility for service delivery and excellence across the UK and Ireland for building technology and solutions.

Hogg will lead operations and manage integration across the group which has acquired five services businesses in the past two years.

In addition, the Chippenham-based firm has appointed Ryan McShea to the role of business development director for commercial solar.

He will lead solar installation sales in the commercial sector, targeting customers from small-to-medium enterprises to large corporations and local authorities.

A further appointment to help drive Good Energy’s commercial solar growth, Richard Fuell will take the role of head of business development for commercial solar. He joins from from Maxeon Solar Technologies, and previously spent eight years managing UK sales for SolarEdge.

CEO of Good Energy Nigel Pocklington commented: “Having rapidly expanded our clean energy services through acquisition, we are now bringing in the right leadership to oversee their operations and integration into the wider group and ensure organic growth.

Carl’s leadership experience in large, complex services businesses is well suited to this task and comes as we announce the bolstering of our technical sales capability in commercial solar installation – a sector expected to see growth into 2024 and beyond.”

© Supplied by Xlinks First

Samantha Jones has been appointed as chief operating officer at Xlinks First.

She brings more than 30 years of experience in executive roles across both the public and private sectors, having been the prime minister’s expert advisor and subsequently appointed as interim permanent secretary and COO for the new Office of the Prime Minister in 2022.

In addition, Catherine Gan will take on the role of chief financial officer at the group.

Gan brings more than 25 years of experience in executive and board level roles in energy and infrastructure sectors.

She has delivered highly complex mega projects, including Hinkley Point C and international renewable projects.

The two will play crucial roles in delivering the company’s Morocco-UK Power Project, which has the potential to supply millions of British homes with renewable energy generated in North Africa and transported via 4,000km of subsea cable.

CEO of the Morocco-UK Power Project James Humfrey said: “This double appointment completes our executive management team and further accentuates the amazing journey we are on to deliver this world first project, which will accelerate the transition to net zero.

© Supplied by SSE

Alistair Phillips-Davies will step down as SSE’s chief executive next year to retire.

The company said Phillips-Davies will remain in place until a successor is found in order to “ensure a smooth and orderly transition”.

The new boss will continue to lead SSE’s £20 billion investment program that spans renewables, electricity networks and power plants.

SSE chair, Sir John Manzoni, will lead the recruitment process supported by independent recruitment specialists KornFerry.

© Supplied by Apatura.

David Wildash has been appointed as chief strategy officer at renewable energy storage specialist Apatura.

Wildash, a long-time ESO senior leader at National Grid, will be responsible for optimising Apatura’s grid connection portfolio to grow revenue and value.

He will drive market expansion strategies, identifying new opportunities and forging partnerships with key stakeholders across the renewable energy sector.

Wildash will also work closely with the Apatura leadership team to shape long-term strategy, aligning the company’s growth trajectory with its mission to accelerate the UK’s transition to net zero.

Commenting on his new role, Wildash said: “The UK energy sector is at an inflection point as the country makes key decisions on how to scale up its renewable energy capabilities.

“The National Energy System Operator (NESO)’s recent Clean Power 2030 (CP30) report highlighted the considerable challenge the UK faces to meet its goal of decarbonising the country’s electricity system by 2030.

“This challenge is also an opportunity for companies like Apatura to take the lead. By collaborating across the renewables value chain – including developers, network owners, the system operator, and industry regulator – we can transform the UK’s existing energy infrastructure and fast track progress towards cleaner energy and achieving net zero. But the clock is ticking and we must act swiftly.”

© Supplied by Carbon Capture and S

Mark Sommerfeld has been appointed as UK director of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA).

He will start in December following Olivia Powis’ appointment as CEO in September 2024.

Sommerfeld will lead the CCSA’s work on the commercial deployment of large-scale integrated CCUS clusters and projects across the UK.

He previously supported the development of bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) whilst working at the REA.

Sommerfeld said: “Achieving net zero demands a comprehensive approach, including carbon capture and carbon removal technologies, alongside low-carbon generation. As such, I am excited to build on my experience to help deliver this critical sector.”

“With recent government commitments, the UK continues to lead carbon capture deployment. Scaling this technology will drive decarbonisation across key industrial sectors while unlocking significant economic benefits—creating jobs, enhancing skills, and advancing clean growth across the UK.”

© Supplied by Capco

Rob Deakin has been appointed as head of management at technology consultancy Capco’s UK energy practice.

A long-standing partner at Capco with over 20 years of consulting and industry expertise, Deakin’s new role will focus on building out and accelerating the growth of the firm’s successful energy practice in the UK.

Global head of energy at Capco Lance McAnelly said that Deakin’s “appointment underlines our commitment to sharing our deep energy-related expertise and experience with firms in the UK and beyond to help them navigate today’s complex landscape and build strong and sustainable offerings in the future.

“Energy businesses are under increasing pressure including regulatory, capital cost, societal, geopolitical, and energy transition related change. The transition to a greener energy future is also creating both opportunities and challenges for traditional energy businesses as they strive to reach net zero carbon emissions goals by 2050.”

© Supplied by AM Sci Tech

Gordon Pirie has joined AM Sci Tech as asset manager at the Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks.

Pirie brings extensive experience in property investment and development and will play a key role in overseeing day-to-day asset management and building positive tenant relationships.

In his new role, he will work closely with the existing team and tenants to enhance operations, elevate service quality and create a thriving environment for businesses of all sizes.

Commenting on his new role, Pirie said: “I look forward to collaborating with the team and our tenants to maximise the parks’ value, attract more businesses and drive forward our commitment to excellence.”

© Supplied by HonuWorx.

Steve Williams has joined subsea services company HonuWorx as its new head of commercial.

Williams was previously serving as vice-president of sales and marketing at Houston-based fluids systems provider Newpark.

He has also spent more than a decade with energy services giant SLB.

Williams will be responsible for spearheading HonuWorx’s commercialisation efforts and using his expertise to communicate the company’s value proposition in autonomous subsea solutions.

