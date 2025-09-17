Being told “girls don’t do engineering” sealed the deal for CRC Evans’ coating technical director when she decided what to study.

Engineering is a male-dominated space, but the North Sea firm is championing its female employees.

Coating technical director Helen Boyd was discouraged from a career in engineering by her headteacher in school, and all that did was encourage her to prove him wrong.

Alongside Boyd, senior welding engineer Melina Hemery, and trainee technical officer Laura Cudworth discuss their reasons for pursuing a career in engineering.

What made you choose engineering?

Helen Boyd (HB): The funny-but-true answer is that when I replied “Engineering” to the question of what I was thinking of studying at university, my headmaster told me: “Girls don’t do engineering, you should study maths or physics and teach.”

That sealed it for me.

The other answer is that I was able to visit a dam construction site when I was about 15, while we were staying with the project’s lead engineer.

I found it fascinating and decided that was what I wanted to do. Life turned out differently; I never did build a dam, but I did become an engineer.

© Supplied by CRCE

Melina Hemery (MH): From a young age, I was always drawn to science.

While I found languages challenging, I excelled in subjects like physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

During high school, I began exploring options for higher education. Although some of my teachers encouraged me to pursue medicine, I realised it wasn’t the right fit for me.

Given my strengths and interests, engineering emerged as a natural choice. My time in engineering school has since confirmed that this is the right path for me.

Laura Cudworth (LC): I joined the company in a different non-technical role but an opportunity arose that was in a technical / engineering interface.

What are the advantages/challenges of being an engineer?

HB: The advantages of being an engineer are being trained in constructive and practical thinking and being able to visualise things differently when solving problems. As well as having a strong foundation from three years of university-level maths.

The main advantages of being a female engineer are being able to challenge “traditional” perceptions and bringing a different perspective to problem-solving, especially seeing things differently from men.

The main challenge of being an engineer is dealing with varied and complex technical problems. In the beginning, being an engineer on site, you have to prove yourself, you have to show you know your stuff and are prepared to get your hands dirty, give as good as you get and learn the language.

Finally, the challenges of being a female engineer are as follows: I have always been treated with respect on site and on the very rare occasion that was not the case, it has been my male teammates who stood up for me.

In the office environment, it has sometimes in the past been challenging not to react when I’ve been treated with condescension. I’ve been asked to get the coffee or make the photocopies, though those who asked were quickly disillusioned of their perception. Thankfully, this has not happened for a very long time.

© Supplied by CRCE

MH: Being an engineer offers the opportunity to work across a wide range of topics and industries throughout my career.

While I currently specialize in welding engineering, the role provides a strong foundation that can lead to various paths in the future. It’s a field that encourages continuous learning and development, which keeps the work dynamic, stimulating, and deeply rewarding.

One of the main challenges is managing the complex variables involved in welding processes, such as material properties, heat inputs, and environmental conditions that can significantly impact quality and performance. Additionally, the work environment can sometimes be demanding, with different customers expectations on every projects. Then, the biggest challenge in my opinion is the coordination of the different teams, that’s what makes projects successful.

LC: Only just starting out in this space so I see potential opportunities for personal development. In my field applications for paint systems, nuclear and hydrogen assets.

Applying solutions to add value to infrastructure assets.

The main challenge is in the oil and gas industry, it’s very male-dominated.

Is enough being done to promote/encourage women in engineering?

HB: No. Girls should be encouraged more to study STEM subjects at school and to go into technology/engineering-based higher education or join apprenticeships.

At CRC Evans, we’re especially proud of the apprenticeships we offer, and it’s incredibly encouraging to see an increased number women coming through those programmes.

Watching their development and contribution to the business is a strong reminder of the importance of opening these pathways to everyone, regardless of gender.

© Supplied by CRCE

MH: Significant progress has been made, particularly within my generation. In my welding engineering program, women represented 30% of the class; a milestone we are proud of. However, there is still much work to be done.

I believe it’s our responsibility to inspire and support the next generation, just as we were inspired by those before us.

Personally, my growth has been shaped not only by inspired women but also by supportive and talented men who have mentored and encouraged me to find my place and voice in this field.

LC: I don’t have a formal engineering qualification, so I cannot comment at this time.

The oil and gas industry seems male-dominated so maybe not.

What has been the biggest win of your career?

© Supplied by Sandy McCook/DCTM

HB: Growing and developing the CRCE Global coating technical team. We are still working on it together, as a team.

MH: Without a doubt, one of the most rewarding experiences has been mentoring a young engineer who is eager to learn.

Giving her the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the workshop and navigate a traditionally male-dominated environment with confidence has been incredibly meaningful.

I hope she will, in turn, become a role model for those who follow.

LC: Achieved AMPP level 1 coating inspector. Plan is to complete the L2 this year.

After achieving my AMPP level 1, I am now working on a large-scale international project.

How have collaboration, diversity, and shared learning shaped your experience as a woman in engineering?

© Supplied by SANDY McCOOK/DCTM

HB: One of my proudest achievements has been building the CRCE Global coating technical team.

This, I think, epitomises the power of collaboration, unity and teamwork. No one person has all the answers but together we do – and together we can build better. Diversity brings different views and this brings new strengths.

Women across the globe are coming together to shape the future of the industry.

MH: To me, it represents a unified team built on collaboration and mutual respect, regardless of gender, age, culture or educational background.

LC: Being part of forums like this provides valuable insights into the different sectors women in engineering are involved in, therefore for me, it opens up potential areas I may have not considered.

