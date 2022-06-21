Inflated expectations? Investors unwind ESG hype cycle

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

It is a strange time for the oil and gas sector. On the one hand, after years of price weakness, the money is rolling in again as the war in Ukraine and post-Covid disruptions keep prices high.

Governments are scrabbling to secure supplies to replace shipments from Russia. And a backlash against ESG – led by Elon Musk’s outrage at being excluded from the S&P 500’s ESG index and the controversy over comments from Stuart Kirk, HSBC Asset Management’s head of responsible investing – would seem to shift sentiment back towards the industry.