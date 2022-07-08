Taqa sticks, Serica twists: What’s the landscape for North Sea M&A deals?

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

With Serica Energy looking outside of the UK North Sea for M&A deals and Taqa deciding to hold onto its UK assets, what are the implications for the market?

Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) recently explained that the windfall tax announced by the government in May has “added complexity” to the UK landscape. While Taqa spent more than a year deliberating over selling UK assets before deciding against the idea in the wake of surging oil and gas prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.