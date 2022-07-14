Who is Andrew Austin? North Sea dealmaker targeting Serica Energy

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Andrew Austin has a track record of dealmaking in the North Sea and has now set his sights on independent Serica Energy (LON: SQZ).

Some of his previous deals may strike a familiar cord for those following his journey.

Austin made his return to the North Sea market in 2020 with the launch of Kistos (LON: KIST) after his previous vehicle RockRose Energy was sold to Viaro Energy that same year for nearly £250 million.