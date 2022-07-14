Neptune Energy wins ‘gold medal’ in ESG rankings

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Neptune Energy has been named in the top 5% of 95,000 companies globally for its ESG performance.

The independent North Sea operator was awarded a “gold medal” by business sustainability rating agency EcoVadis.

Neptune Energy placed high on the scorecard for its disclosure of emissions data, quantitative targets ad strong environmental practices.

The scorecard recognised Neptune’s commitment to transparent ESG disclosure, stating that “the overall score has increased thanks to the publication of additional sustainability reporting.”

It also noted the improvement Neptune made in sustainable procurement, with a “comprehensive policy that integrates commitments, qualitative and quantitative objectives on the management of its sustainable procurement issues”.

The accreditation follows an upgrade by Sustainalytics in April this year, which put Neptune in the top 3% of all oil and gas companies rated by the organisation.

Neptune Energy has among the lowest intensity of emissions in the sector, and has outlined ambitions to store more carbon than it emits from its operations and the products it sells by 2030.