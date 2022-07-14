Neptune Energy wins ‘gold medal’ in ESG rankings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neptune Energy wins ‘gold medal’ in ESG rankings

Neptune Energy has been named in the top 5% of 95,000 companies globally for its ESG performance.
By Reporter
14/07/2022, 11:01 am
© ShutterstockNeptune Energy

The independent North Sea operator was awarded a “gold medal” by business sustainability rating agency EcoVadis.

Neptune Energy placed high on the scorecard for its disclosure of emissions data, quantitative targets ad strong environmental practices.

The scorecard recognised Neptune’s commitment to transparent ESG disclosure, stating that “the overall score has increased thanks to the publication of additional sustainability reporting.”

It also noted the improvement Neptune made in sustainable procurement, with a “comprehensive policy that integrates commitments, qualitative and quantitative objectives on the management of its sustainable procurement issues”.

The accreditation follows an upgrade by Sustainalytics in April this year, which put Neptune in the top 3% of all oil and gas companies rated by the organisation.

Neptune Energy has among the lowest intensity of emissions in the sector, and has outlined ambitions to store more carbon than it emits from its operations and the products it sells by 2030.

