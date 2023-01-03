Brent Crude oil climbes in price during first session of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brent Crude oil climbes in price during first session of 2023

International oil price benchmark Brent Crude climbed in the year’s first session as traders digested mixed signals on demand from China, the world’s largest crude importer.
By Bloomberg
03/01/2023, 8:10 am
© Shutterstock / welcomeinsideoil price

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $81 a barrel after capping a modest annual gain last week. In China, some measures of mobility in key urban areas have picked up, a sign that a so-called exit wave of Covid infections may have peaked. That followed official data showing the economy ended the year in a major slump, and President Xi Jinping said that tough challenges remain.

Crude endured a volatile ride in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended commodity trade flows, and major central banks including the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates. As 2023 gets under way, investors are tracking Russia’s reaction to sanctions on its energy exports, the odds the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies may cut supply again, and the fallout in China from its swift pivot away from Covid Zero.

“After their strong finish before the extended holiday break, oil futures may start the new year on a flat-to-slightly-weaker note,” said John Driscoll, director of JTD Energy Services Pte. “Virus infections continue to surge in China and threaten to spread with the rollback of anti-Covid travel restrictions. There are also growing expectations of a global recession.”

Prices:

-WTI for February delivery was 0.3% higher at $80.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 7:27 a.m. in London.Earlier, the US benchmark dropped as much as 1.2%.

-Brent for March settlement advanced 0.2% to $86.07 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

-Hedge fund trader Pierre Andurand has been among those forecasting a surge in oil demand if the world fully emerges from Covid restrictions. Consumption has been lagging long-term trends and may rise by 3 million to 4 million barrels a day in 2023, according to posts on Twitter by Andurand last month.

Still, WTI’s prompt spread — a widely-watched market metric — suggests ample near-term supply, with the front-month contract trading at a discount to the next in sequence. The difference was 14 cents a barrel in contango on Tuesday, compared with 7 cents in contango about a month ago.

