BP ends publication of World Energy Review after 70 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Markets

BP ends publication of World Energy Review after 70 years

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/02/2023, 8:10 am Updated: 28/02/2023, 8:51 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© BloombergBP energy review

BP (LON: BP) has decided to end the publication of its statistical review of world energy after 70 years.

The task has now fallen to the industry body the Energy Institute, which kicks off IE Week in London today – and is the same organisation that BP UK country head Louise Kingham used to head up.

BP’s statistical energy review was first published in 1952, providing key data on global oil, gas and coal consumption.

From this year onwards it will continue as The Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy.

It was revealed last year that BP was considering ending the review because it didn’t fit in the firm’s strategic direction of boosting renewable energy investment.

“Put it simply, it (Statistical Review) is bad PR,” one company source told Reuters in November.

The oil giant has decided to cut ties, officially, in order to free up more time of chief economist Spencer Dale and his team to serve that purpose of shifting towards renewables.

That comes despite BP last month rolling back of a pledge to slash oil and gas output by 40% by 2030.

Mr Dale said: “BP is committed to supporting the continuation of this vital source of information, which is free for users to access. The Energy Institute, as the leading, independent, professional body for energy, is the perfect new custodian.

“BP will work closely with the Energy Institute to handover our role in producing the Statistical Review and will continue to support and champion its role  in the future.”

Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University and the Centre for Energy Economics Research will continue to compile data for the report.

It will be supported by accounting firm KPMG and consultancy Kearney who have come on board as partners.

EI CEO Nick Wayth said: “Creating a better energy future has to be led by data and evidence, so bringing the Statistical Review to the EI is a great strategic fit.

“We are grateful to the team at bp for their continuing support during the handover and look forward to working with our new Partners at KPMG and Kearney, and the team at Heriot-Watt University. I am confident that this partnership will mean the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy will go from strength to strength.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts