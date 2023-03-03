Equinor acquires Suncor North Sea business in $850m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Equinor acquires Suncor North Sea business in $850m deal

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/03/2023, 7:07 am Updated: 03/03/2023, 1:21 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
Equinor Suncor
The deal doubles Equinor's stake in the Rosebank oilfield to 80%

Norwegian oil giant Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) has signed an $850m deal to acquire the UK North Sea business of Canadian firm Suncor (TSE: SU).

The deal doubles Equinor’s 40% stake in the Rosebank oilfield in the West of Shetland, one of the largest untapped fields in the UK, taking its total ownership to 80%.

It also hands Equinor a 29.89% stake in the Buzzard oilfield, one of the largest producing fields in the UK at the moment.

Equinor is paying an initial $850m to Suncor, but $250m of that is contingent on a final investment decision on Rosebank, expected this year.

Suncor employees based in the UK who work with these assets are being taken on by Equinor, the Norwegian firm said.

The deal, subject to regulatory clearances, adds around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in equity share in 2023.

Equinor Suncor © Supplied by CNOOC
The Buzzard oilfield

It was mooted earlier this year that Equinor was eyeing Suncor’s assets, in a deal worth up to £1.2bn, by Norwegian media.

Analysts have been predicting a full retreat for the North Sea for Suncor, which sold its Norwegian portfolio to Sval Energi in 2021.

Philippe Mathieu, executive vice president for Exploration and Production International, said: “This transaction is in line with Equinor’s strategy of optimizing our oil & gas portfolio and deepening in our core countries.

“We are building on our longstanding position as a broad energy partner to the UK, strengthening our position as a reliable energy provider in Europe, while continuing to deliver on our ambition of becoming a net-zero company.”

The deal means Ithaca Energy, the operator of the Cambo oilfield, is the sole partner on Rosebank with a 20% stake.

Rosebank lies around 80 miles west of Shetland with expected recoverable resources of around 300 million barrels of oil.

Electrification initiatives are underway at both Buzzard and Rosebank to decarbonise production.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts