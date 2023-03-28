North Sea deals ‘jeapordised’ over joint venture problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea deals ‘jeapordised’ over joint venture problems

The NSTA is proposing new rules to streamline industry deals and boost energy security.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/03/2023, 2:19 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Taqa/ Coen de Jongnorth sea
The Sliepnir and Thialf heavy lift vessels at Brae Bravo ahead of the topside removal in 2021.

North Sea deals have been delayed or “jeopardised by buyers and sellers failing to engage Joint Venture partners early,” according to the industry regulator.

A plethora of issues have “frustrated” investors, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said, including operational activities being slowed, blocked transactions impacting production, concerns over decommissioning costs and “excessive co-venturer requirements” tying up money that could be used productively elsewhere.

To overcome this, the NSTA is proposing new rules to speed up and streamline M&A deals in the North Sea.

A consultation is being launched to “address these and other related issues” with licensees and investors asked to share their thoughts.

The NSTA said draft guidance has been informed by industry workshops, and it expects the consultation will result in improved cooperation and thereby improved security of supply.

The consultation will be open until May 2023, with the new guidance published later in the year – contribute here. 

Deals and disputes

Disputes between co-venture partners tend to be kept close to the chest, but they come out the woodwork from time to time, and even make their way to court.

Recently, Taqa and its partners took Vairo Energy to court after it sold its stake – and share in the decom costs – of the Brae field to a firm which went on to renege on its liabilities.

Elsewhere, Exxon lost a high court battle in 2021 to Apache over a £100m decom bill.

Production-wise, the then Oil and Gas Authority intervened in a dispute between Neptune and Spirit Energy over the Pegasus West development in 2019, which was planned as a tie-back to Cygnus field in the North Sea.

That was resolved two years later but Spirit, which is now in run-off mode, now has no plans to develop Pegasus West despite the resolution.

Draft guidance

Among the draft guidance proposals set out by the NSTA are:

  • Agreeing a transactionProject Plan at an early stage, including the resources needed to efficiently and effectively implement the Project Plan
  • Preparing a Capability Pack – created by the Buyer and Seller to inform Joint Venture (JV) partners of key corporate, technical and financial information the JV requires to reach a decision
  • Agreed timelines with milestones
  • Candid, open, constructive negotiations
  • Proportionate security arrangements to meet decom liabilities

Jane de Lozey, NSTA Director of Regulation, said: “The UKCS has a rich history of successfully welcoming new investors to the basin. These investors have brought new capital, new ideas and new vigour; the NSTA wants this to continue to support the UK’s need for energy security.

“Some transactions have been delayed or even jeopardised by buyers and sellers failing to engage Joint Venture partners early enough and the new guidance will provide clear actions to take and when to take them, to ensure that production is maximised.”

