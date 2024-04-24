Houston would welcome Shell and BP, says ex US energy sec

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Houston would welcome Shell and BP, says ex US energy sec

“I’m inviting all European oil and gas companies to relocate to America."
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/04/2024, 7:00 am
US rivals have outperformed BP and Shell's share prices.

A former US undersecretary for Energy has said BP (LON: BP) and Shell (LON: SHEL) would be welcomed in Houston if they relocated from London.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Paul Dabbar, who served under Donald Trump from 2017-2021, said pressure for these European majors to relocate to the US “could come to a head soon”, adding “a potential upside in a stock price of 100% is hard to ignore”.

“Before it comes to that,” he said, “I’m inviting all European oil and gas companies to relocate to America.

“I’m sure the governor of Texas would clear his schedule to help make such moves go seamlessly.”

It comes amid speculation around the future of Shell, in particular, around its listing in the London Stock market as CEO Wael Sawan highlighted the company position is undervalued compared to US peers.

Paul Dabbar

A move is being considered by London-listed Shell, with concern that any such move would spark an exodus from the City as Shell and BP’s share prices trail behind US rivals Chevron and ExxonMobil.

Former Shell CEO Ben van Beurden also chimed in to say the firm is undervalued.

Paul Dabbar suggested the US would be an easier place to recruit key workers and a smoother area to operate in politically.

He said: “European companies also feel pressure from governments and courts, leading to higher regulatory, statutory and litigation risks related to climate policy. In 2021 a Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce its corporate, supplier and customer carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.

“While U.S. companies also face local-government lawsuits, most market analysts see them as lower-risk than European litigation.

“A further challenge in Europe is recruiting employees with industry experience and developing a new generation of energy-sector workers. The talent pool in Houston or Denver is more experienced than in London or Paris, with many young trade workers and graduates of U.S. universities eager to sign on with traditional energy companies.”

Analysts and investors have meanwhile suggested BP could be a potential takeover target after underperforming compared to its peers in recent years.

It was revealed earlier this month that UAE state-owned ADNOC considered potential takeover bid for BP, before deciding against the move.

