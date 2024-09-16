BP sells $1 billion stake in pipeline to Apollo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP sells $1 billion stake in pipeline to Apollo

By Erikka Askeland
16/09/2024, 8:57 am Updated: 17/09/2024, 12:16 pm
Shah Deniz 2 pipeline
Shah Deniz 2 pipeline

UK energy major BP (LON: BP) had sold a share in a key Caspian pipeline to US investors Apollo (NYSE: APO) in a deal raising $1billion (£760m).

The purchase includes a non-controlling stake in BP Pipelines TAP, a subsidiary that holds a 20% share in Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP).

TAP is is the owner and operator the final 880-kilometre (547-mile) leg of the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline system that transports natural gas from the BP-operated Shah Deniz gas field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea to markets in Europe.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP crosses Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

In a statement, BP added it will look to partner with Apollo on “additional investment opportunities, including potential co-operation in both gas and low carbon energy assets, and infrastructure”.

Apollo, which has around $696 billion of assets under management, previously walked away from a deal to buy the UK’s energy services firm Wood (LON: WG).

BP said the proceeds from the transaction, which is expected to complete by the end of the year, will contribute to its 2024 divestment target of $2-3bn.

William Lin, BP’s EVP gas and low carbon energy said “this does not diminish BP’s role in a strategic asset for our Azerbaijan gas business”.

He added: “We see great potential in building innovative arrangements such as this and look forward to continuing to explore further opportunities with Apollo through growing this collaborative relationship.”

Apollo’s Skardon Baker said the deal will “provide our investors with long-term exposure to an industry-leading infrastructure asset with a stable cash flow profile, while allowing BP to meet its objectives of retaining control and executing on its capital efficiency strategy”.

Leslie Mapondera, also of Apollo, added said the deal reflected an “innovative transaction structure”.

He said: “Together, we see more potential opportunities, as we look to leverage Apollo’s long-term capital and sustainability & infrastructure investment expertise to partner with BP on its strategic plans, including energy transition opportunities.”

