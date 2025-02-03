1,900 Stork UK workers now at Altrad as deal completes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1,900 Stork UK workers now at Altrad as deal completes

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
03/02/2025, 8:01 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by AltradWorkers with Stork UK
Altrad has concluded the acquisition of Stork UK.

French industrial giant Altrad as completed a deal to buy Aberdeen-based Stork UK which means 1,900 workers now have new employers.

The deal, originally announced in April 2024, was initially due to complete in the third quarter but was finally delivered 1 February.

The value of the purchase of Stork TS Holdings Limited which holds the Stork UK group of companies, from Texas-based Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), has not been disclosed.

The Montpellier-headquartered company said the deal was the latest “transformational step” in its UK business both offshore and onshore.

Altrad’s CEO for the UK, Ireland, Nordics and Poland, John Walsh said the announcement “reflects an important milestone in the execution of our strategic plan; providing scale to our UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) offshore operations and extending the portfolio of services we are able to offer our clients in the UK, both offshore and onshore”.

Steve Hunt, regional director of Stork UK added: “We are extremely pleased to be joining Altrad and are confident our business will be well positioned to grow and develop at pace under the new ownership structure.”

Altrad has been on a buying streak in recent years. In 2022 it announced the acquisition of Sparrows, another Aberdeen-based firm, which saw 2,000 people move into the group.

Stork has bases across the UK including Teesside and Falkirk.

The company recorded close to €5.5 billion (£4.5bn) in revenues in 2024, an increase of just over 3% compared to the year prior.

