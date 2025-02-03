Serica seeks sanctions waiver extension from trade war Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets

Serica seeks sanctions waiver extension from trade war Trump

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
03/02/2025, 1:08 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
Serica's Bruce platform
An underwater caisson was found to have "deteriorated" at the Bruce field

North Sea independent Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ) has applied to extend a license exempting it from potential United States sanctions on its stake in the Rhum field.

The firm said it has managed to secure a two-month extension to the end of March as it seeks terms of a new, long-term licence from the USA’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Serica requires the license as the Iranian government, which is heavily sanctioned by the US, owns 50% of the field.

The extension gives Serica a little extra time to secure the longer-term license following the transition to the new Trump administration at the White House.

Analysts and the firm are optimistic of being able to continue evading sanctions despite the US president ramping up a more hostile approach to global trade.

President Donald Trump has caused shockwaves to markets across the world after announcing terms of a trade war with some of its closest trading partners over the weekend.

Oil prices jumped on Monday after Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, raising fears of crude supply disruption as well as the prospect slower global growth and inflation.

So far, the UK is hoping to avoid the imposition of US trade tariffs.

Serica confirmed the Rhum field has benefited from an OFAC license continuously since 2013. Serica took over its stake in Rhum from BP (LON: BP) in a deal worth £300 million in 2017.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said his firm sees “no reason whatsoever” the long-term license will not be renewed.

He added: “All of the profits generated from gas sales are sitting in a locked ESCROW account to which Iran has never had access to.”

Serica boss Chris Cox recently told Energy Voice it will likely increase a current five well drilling campaign on its Bruce, Keith and Rhum hub.

 

