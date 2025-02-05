SSE on track despite stormy weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets

SSE on track despite stormy weather

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
05/02/2025, 7:59 am Updated: 05/02/2025, 8:27 am
© Supplied by SSETurbines at the Viking Energy Wind Farm on Shetland.
SSE (LON: SSE) has upped its energy production across its portfolio of wind, gas and coal power through the most recent quarter.

The Perth-headquartered firm “good operational performance against variable weather conditions” in an update on its third quarter. It added operating profit expectations across its business units “remain unchanged” albeit it cautioned full year performance remains subject to a number of factors, including more weather.

Generation output from its SSE Renewables division increased 26% in first nine months to the end of December compared to same period in prior year, SSE said. It added its “renewables fleet continue to experience periods of variable weather conditions” in January when Storm Eowyn hit, which the Met Office has described as “the UK’s most powerful windstorm for over a decade“.

With its growing portfolio of investments in onshore and offshore wind in the UK, it said it’s massive Dogger Bank wind farm was still expected to complete in the second half of 2025.  SSE has a 40% stake in the project alongside Equinor (OSL: EQNR) 40% and Eni (IT: ENI) 20%. It added a second vessel has been reserved for the project from 2026 to support turbine installation across the second and third phases of the project.

It also reported it has achieved first power at its 101MW Yellow River onshore wind farm that it has made a financial investment decision (FID) in its 208MW Strathy South onshore wind farm.

It said it’s SSEN Transmission business, in which it holds a 75% stake along with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board which owns 25%, published its “bold blueprint to deliver at least £22 billion of critical grid infrastructure in the five years to 2031”.

It added its what is RIIO-T3 business plan – set out to meet requirements of the regulator Ofgem – included an “additional £9.4bn of potential future expenditure, which could bring total investment over the price control period to around £32bn”.

It added it expects to finalise further investments in networks for offshore wind projects – through accelerated strategic transmission investment (ASTI) project plans – “within the coming months”.

It also noted the announcement its SSE Thermal business made that it will invest in a new 300 MW biofuel plant in Ireland, the Tarbert Next Generation power station in Co Kerry. It noted it has secured “significantly increased clearing price” of €149,960/MW in Ireland’s recent capacity auction.

Last year SSE said its longstanding chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies will retire from the firm after 11 years in the role. The firm is likely to unveil his successor when it confirms its full year results in April.

SSE chief financial officer Barry O’Regan commented in the third quarter results.

He said: “We are pleased to report good operational performance during the quarter and, more recently, we were able to provide a swift and effective response to Storm Eowyn, with our teams expertly managing widespread network disruption. Looking further ahead, our resilient and balanced business mix continues to give us confidence in achieving targeted adjusted earnings per share of between 175 – 200p in 2026/27.

“Thanks to our focus on renewables, networks and system flexibility, we are a key delivery partner in the UK’s Clean Power Action Plan. As we look to the opportunities presented by decarbonisation our focus remains on capital discipline, strategic delivery and the efficient operation of our value-creating assets.”

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “SSE has delivered another solid quarter in operational terms, but the share price has fallen nearly one-fifth from its peak in September 2024.

“That is a reflection of a general reduction in energy generation pricing and, in turn, assumptions on the returns that can be made on wind assets.

“Nevertheless, the company remains in a strong position in a changing short-term market environment.

“While near-term headwinds may persist for the next six to nine months, SSE has a long runway of growth given its alignment with energy policy and the broader need for investment in renewables, energy transmission, and storage.”

