BP boss confirms ‘new direction’ on 2024 profit slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP boss confirms ‘new direction’ on 2024 profit slump

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
11/02/2025, 8:01 am Updated: 11/02/2025, 9:16 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© BloombergMurray Auchincloss
Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer of BP Plc, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston last year. Image: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg

BP (LON: BP) chief executive Murray Auchincloss has vowed to reveal a “new direction” for the energy giant as investors seek “transformative” change.

The energy giant unveiled a 36% slump in annual profits to $8.9 billion (£7.2bn) in its 2024 in which the firm said it has “laid the foundations for growth”.

It reported underlying RC profit – its measure of profit and loss – for the quarter was $1.2bn, compared with $2.3 billion for the previous quarter.

Auchincloss said he plans to set out a “new direction” for the firm at its delayed capital markets day in London on 26 February.

Revealing the firm’s fourth quarter results, he said BP has been “reshaping” its global portfolio, “sanctioning new major projects and focusing our low-carbon investment” – as well as reducing costs, a key expectation among investors.

BP said it has so far delivered $800 million of a planned $2bn structural cost reduction.

Meanwhile it pointed to a new contract for India’s largest oil and gas field with state-owned ONGC and “strong progress” towards landing a deal with Kirkuk in Iraq.

It said it has sanctioned 10 major hydrocarbon projects including Kaskida in the US Gulf of Mexico and and Tangguh in Indonesia, but that it had “stopped or paused 30”.

It has also pointed to plans to sell off its US onshore wind business and highlighted the derisking of its offshore wind portfolio, following the formation of a joint venture with Japanese firm Jera.

The firm has been rocked after reports suggested activist hedge fund Elliott Advisers has taken a stake in the firm in an effort to wrest change from the board.

Bloomgerg reported the firm, which has close to $70 billion in assets under management, wants BP to consider “transformative” measures to boost shareholder value.

A spokeswoman for New York and London-based Elliot declined to comment.

Elliot was founded in 1977 by Paul Singer and has been a known thorn in the side of many management teams since, including Dundee’s Alliance Trust in 2015. In the extraction business, the firm prompted minter BHP (LON: BHP) to divest its oil business in 2021 and encouraged $3bn divestment for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PHX).

Auchinloss, who was chief financial officer of BP before he replaced CEO Bernard Looney, said: “In 2024 we laid the foundations for growth. We have been reshaping our portfolio – sanctioning new major projects and focusing our low-carbon investment – and we have made strong progress in reducing costs.

“Building on the actions taken in the last 12 months, we now plan to fundamentally reset our strategy and drive further improvements in performance, all in service of growing cash flow and returns.

“It will be a new direction for BP and we look forward to sharing it at our capital markets update on 26 February.”

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty called the firm’s year end a “mixed bag” but said it had made some progress towards meeting investor demand to “ditch the low margin renewables strategy and focus on core O&G business where the company skills lie”.

He added: “Whether the board has the courage to change tack remains to be seen, although they have made some moves to water down the Looney targets on renewables. CEO Auchinloss’ seat is getting warmer, and with US activist investor Elliot building a stake, the pressure will be building to demonstrate he is the man to lead the company back to growth.”

Recommended for you

Tags