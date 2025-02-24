Petrofac ups restructuring plan target to $355m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petrofac ups restructuring plan target to $355m

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
24/02/2025, 7:41 am Updated: 24/02/2025, 8:49 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac offshore worker

Beleaguered Petrofac (LON: PFC) has unveiled plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding as part of a rescue deal that will further reduce shareholder allocation.

The deal being hammered out with lenders will see the oil field services firm “upsize” the amount of equity it plans to raise by $30m to $224m. In total the firm said this would bring new funding raised to $355m.

However, existing shareholders are set to be allocated 2.2% firm’s total share capital as part of the deal, versus the 2.5% outlined in plans announced just before Christmas.

The firm, which has been struggling with debt woes in the wake of a corruption scandal, said it has also secured the release of $80m in to secure a bond on a “key E&C contract”.

This is bigger than the $72m “new performance guarantee” facility outlined in its recue deal update announced on 23 December.

The firm said 73.7% of bondholders have now committed to support the restructuring plan. This represents an increase of around 16.7% since the launch of the effort and constitutes over half of the secured creditor class. It added: “discussions with other secured creditors continue.”

The announcement confirmed that stakeholders will allow the firm to commence with court proceedings that will enable the restructuring deal.

Petrofac
Petrofac CEO Tareq Kawash.

An initial convening deal will take place later this week on Friday, 28 February. This will be followed by a sanction hearing on 26 March. The firm said this means the “restructuring effective date” is expected 31 March.

Announcing the initial terms of the deal before the Christmas holiday, Petrofac chief executive Tareq Kawash said the agreement would provide a “sustainable financial structure” that will allow the group to “move forward with confidence”.

“Bolstered by our current backlog and pipeline of opportunities, the business is well positioned as a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure,” Kawash said.”

“We have made good progress in closing out our legacy portfolio of contracts, our new projects are progressing well, we have a refreshed strategy focused on our strengths, with enhanced bidding discipline and project governance.”

In addition, after overseeing the restructure Petrofac chairman René Médori is set to leave the role this year.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said the reduction in value for shareholders means they would be “disappointed –but not surprised” and warned it was unlikely the current deal on offer would meet the board’s hopes of settling the firm’s problems.

He said: “Existing holders will be disappointed –but not surprised – at getting squeezed even more. PFC remains a marginal investment at best, with the underlying weakness in the business model still present. It would not be a surprise if it needed to be restructured again in the future.”

 

