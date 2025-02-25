Aberdeenshire-based EnerQuip snaps up Hutcheon’s fab division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire-based EnerQuip snaps up Hutcheon’s fab division

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
25/02/2025, 7:53 am Updated: 25/02/2025, 9:56 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Granite PR/ EnerQuipFrom left Andrew Robins (managing director), John Duncan (technical director) and Andrew Polson (chairman) of EnerQuip.
EnerQuip has acquired the fabrication division of Hutcheon Services, Aberdeen for an undisclosed sum. From left Andrew Robins (managing director), John Duncan (technical director) and Andrew Polson (chairman) of EnerQuip.

Oilfield equipment company EnerQuip has acquired the fabrication division of Hutcheon Services, Aberdeen for an undisclosed sum as part of a £1 million investment.

Eight members of staff from Hutcheon transfer to EnerQuip’s headquarters at Findon.

The fabrication division’s assets and work-in-progress will also move to EnerQuip.

EnerQuip, which specialises in manufacturing torque machines, said the deal represents something of a “homecoming” for a radiation source transportation shipping container which began life as the brainchild of EnerQuip forerunner, AMC Engineering.

The company was established by former directors and senior staff in 2015 following sale the sale of AMC to US-based Forum Energy Technologies (FET) in 2011.

It added it plans to invest £1m to enhance its fabrication offering as it meets a “significant uptick” in global demand.

Last year the company said it sold its highest ever number of units to Guyana and Brazil with these growing markets likely to put revenues for EnerQuip Group over £22 million for 2024, as they continue on course towards achieving the £25m in 2025 goal.

The latest addition takes EnerQuip back on the acquisition trail where previous deals have included securing the AMC product line from FET and the purchase of Fife sub-contract precision machining company Diamac Engineering.  More recently, an expanded presence in Houston, Texas was achieved thanks to a move to a 6,000sq ft purpose building in the North east of the city, taking the team strategically closer to several key regional customers.

EnerQuip managing director, Andrew Robins said: “The well-established reputation of Hutcheon Services’ fabrication division is important in augmenting our ability to present a growing customer base with a safe, capable and respected pair of hands to take care of their project needs, from start to finish.

“The additional capacity which this deal creates, and the skills of the personnel we welcome to the EnerQuip team, will be crucial in helping us to further expand our corporate horizons from a foundation of optimism, sustainability and diversification.”

Hutcheon Services’ managing director, Gary Campbell said: “The sale of the division was a key element of a business strategy to allow focus on the development and expansion of the main core divisions of the company namely electrical, mechanical and network services.

“The sale to such a reputable and flourishing company as Enerquip was the perfect fit and solution for both companies.”

