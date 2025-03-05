Aberdeen’s Xodus expands with acquisition of Daymark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets

Aberdeen’s Xodus expands with acquisition of Daymark

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
05/03/2025, 8:55 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by XodusXodus chief executive Steve Swindell.
Xodus chief executive Steve Swindell said the energy landscape has 'evolved beyond recognition' in the last 20 years.

Aberdeen-headquartered Xodus Group has expanded its North American footprint buying up Daymark Energy Advisors.

The value of the deal was undisclosed, but it adds 40 people across 23 USA states and two Canadian provinces to Xodus’ global operations.

The addition of the Worcester, Massachusetts-based consultancy will bolster Xodus’ advisory capability on power networks, including technical challenges, regulatory frameworks and the market pricing dynamics associated with transmission and distribution (T&D) of electricity from source to demand.

Daymark, which was employee-owned, will also add knowledge of battery storage and onshore wind and solar, as well as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF),

Daymark chief executive Marc Montalvo, who took on the leadership role at the 45-year old firm ten years ago, is expected to remain with the firm as it integrates with Xodus.

A spokesman for Xodus said Montalvo will be “an integral part of the Daymark team as we complete the integration and will be key to our plans to grow this capability globally”.

Xodus, which is owned by energy services giant Subsea 7, currently employs 600 people.

Xodus chief executive Steve Swindell said: “Xodus was founded 20 years ago to deliver independent, integrated thinking to the energy industry.

“The energy landscape has evolved beyond recognition in that time and the needs of the industry have changed. Xodus wants to continue to be at the forefront of delivering integrated advice to the industry and acquiring Daymark Energy Advisors supports this effort.

“Our involvement in energy transition projects has grown considerably, with many developments either delivering electrons to the grid or drawing upon power from the grid / local power source in the production of hydrogen or the storage of carbon.

“Daymark brings deep knowledge and an integrated view of energy infrastructure, regulation, and markets to help clients succeed in the face of uncertainty and transformative change. This acquisition will combine our expertise to offer clients more complete solutions to the challenges they face and the questions they have about this growing, global market.”

Montalvo added: “Xodus has a long track record of activities in the global offshore wind, oil and gas, cables, and interconnectors sectors as well as CCUS and hydrogen. Both parties bring different – but complementary – knowledge and skillsets to the energy market and infrastructure project consultancy.”

Daymark will initially work independently following the acquisition at the beginning of March 2025 but is expected to integrate and be fully Xodus in the future.

Recommended for you

Tags