Apprenticeships on the rise: how Score is shaping the future of skilled careers

In today’s fast-evolving job market, there are career paths that many young people may not even realise exist—opportunities that go beyond traditional routes and open doors to hands-on experience from day one. Apprenticeships are becoming an increasingly attractive alternative for those keen to combine academic learning with practical, real-world application.

One company charging ahead with these opportunities is Score, a global engineering solutions provider. With a strong commitment to skills development, Score’s apprenticeships provide young professionals with the chance to hone their expertise, build confidence, and develop meaningful careers within the engineering sector and beyond. Today, Score has over 350 apprentices worldwide, with nearly 200 based in the North-East of Scotland.

Recent figures highlight the rising impact of apprenticeships across the UK workforce, with more individuals choosing this route to kickstart their careers. Statistics show that there were a total of 752,100 apprentices employed and 337,140 new apprenticeship starts recorded in 2023 onwards.

Why choose an apprenticeship?

While many students feel pressure to pursue higher education, it’s essential to recognise that university is just one of many options. For those eager to gain professional experience from the outset, apprenticeships offer a unique blend of learning and earning. These programs provide individuals with structured training, mentorship, and financial stability—all while developing industry-relevant skills that make them highly employable.

An apprenticeship at Score offers the chance to earn a salary while gaining valuable hands-on experience, reducing financial burdens. It immerses participants in real-world projects that reinforce academic learning, allowing them to acquire practical skills without the worry of student debt. The program is designed with tailored training and mentorship, ensuring apprentices receive guidance and structured development to build confidence and expertise for long-term success.

Real stories, real success

To truly understand the impact of apprenticeships, we look at the journeys of two individuals who started as apprentices at Score and have since built remarkable careers.

Emma – senior engineer, gas turbines division

Emma’s journey began when she decided that an apprenticeship aligned better with her ambitions than a purely academic route. After finishing her sixth year at school, she was drawn to a more hands-on experience, despite initial concerns about taking a different path from her peers.

Throughout her apprenticeship, Emma encountered numerous challenges that helped shape her career. She emphasises the importance of learning through experience and developing resilience in the workplace. A major lesson for her was understanding the value of collaboration and teamwork in solving complex engineering problems.

Now a Senior Engineer in Score’s Gas Turbine division, Emma plays a crucial role in the manufacture of fuel nozzles. Reflecting on her experience, she shares:

“The knowledge and confidence I gained at Score helped me push myself further and believe in my abilities. The support from my colleagues was invaluable throughout my journey.”

Rebecca – apprentice valve technician

Rebecca’s introduction to engineering came through the Shell Engineering Scheme, a two-year program that sparked her interest in the field. A chance encounter with Score’s Global Apprenticeships Manager at an employment event led her to apply for a position, drawn by the company’s strong reputation in valve expertise and the energy industry.

Her dedication was quickly recognised, and she was named Apprentice of the Year in her first year. The rotational structure of Score’s apprenticeship program allowed her to gain exposure to various departments, helping her build essential problem-solving and communication skills.

Currently in the third year of her five-year apprenticeship, Rebecca values the relationships she has built along the way:

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my apprenticeship. Learning from experienced colleagues has been instrumental in shaping my skills and career path.”

Score’s apprenticeship programs cater to a diverse range of interests and career aspirations, offering opportunities in mechanical maintenance, instrumentation, control and electrical work, warehousing and logistics, business and technical support, machining, non-destructive examination, fabrication and welding, emerging fields such as energy transition and much more. With such a broad scope, apprentices can develop expertise in their chosen field while gaining hands-on experience in a dynamic, real-world environment.

Beyond individual career growth, apprenticeships play a critical role in strengthening industries, businesses and the wider economy. These programs empower companies to build a highly skilled workforce, boost productivity, and address sector-specific skills shortages. On a national scale, apprenticeships contribute to reducing unemployment, increasing tax revenues, and creating a more resilient economy.

Taking the next step

For those contemplating their future and looking for an alternative to traditional academic routes, apprenticeships offer an exciting and rewarding journey. At Score, the commitment to developing talent ensures that apprentices not only gain essential skills but also contribute to meaningful work within their industry.

To learn more about the apprenticeship opportunities at Score and to apply, visit Score’s website. Whether you’re seeking hands-on experience, financial independence or a structured career path, an apprenticeship could be the key to unlocking your potential.