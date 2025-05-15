Wood extends Sidara takeover again 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets

Wood extends Sidara takeover again 

May 15th 2025, 11:36 am
2 min read
Sir Ian Wood House in Aberdeen's Altens Industrial Estate.© DC Thomson
Sir Ian Wood House in Aberdeen's Altens Industrial Estate.
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen-based engineering firm Wood has extended the Sidara takeover deadline as its acquisition saga continues.

This prolongs the ongoing uncertainty facing the north-east business, as shares are still unable to be traded due to delays in Wood publishing its financial results.

Wood has said there is a possible 35p per share offer on the table, which would value the company at £240 million.

Following the extension, the firm’s Middle Eastern suitor has until close of play on 12 June to submit an offer. However, the deadline can be extended further.

Last month, Wood extended the Sidara ‘put up or shut up’ (PUSU) date to 15 May after the firm launched a fresh takeover process in April. 

“The board of Wood is continuing to work with Sidara in relation to the pre-conditions to the possible offer set out in that announcement,” Wood wrote in a shareholder update.

“In particular, Wood and Sidara are continuing to engage with Wood’s lenders and noteholders in relation to both the debt modifications and the Sidara Liquidity Arrangements (as defined in that announcement), and Wood is continuing to work with its auditor towards the publication of Wood’s audited accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.”

Wood said shares would suspend trading on 30 April after it missed the deadline to publish its 2024 financial results.

The business confirmed that it would temporarily suspend listing and trading of its shares from 1 May, until it publishes the 2024 results.

Sidara was in talks with Wood about a potential takeover last year, which ultimately fell through.

Sidara’s previous “final offer” valued the company at 230p per share, valuing Wood at around £1.5bn.

However, the deal fell through “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty,” Sidara explained at the time. 

Wood has found itself in financial hardship in the intervening time between Sidara’s takeover attempts, resulting in a nosedive in company value – which is reflected in the offer currently on the table.

