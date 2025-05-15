Wood extends Sidara takeover again 

Aberdeen-based engineering firm Wood has extended the Sidara takeover deadline as its acquisition saga continues.

This prolongs the ongoing uncertainty facing the north-east business, as shares are still unable to be traded due to delays in Wood publishing its financial results.

Wood has said there is a possible 35p per share offer on the table, which would value the company at £240 million.

Following the extension, the firm’s Middle Eastern suitor has until close of play on 12 June to submit an offer. However, the deadline can be extended further.

Last month, Wood extended the Sidara ‘put up or shut up’ (PUSU) date to 15 May after the firm launched a fresh takeover process in April.

“The board of Wood is continuing to work with Sidara in relation to the pre-conditions to the possible offer set out in that announcement,” Wood wrote in a shareholder update.

“In particular, Wood and Sidara are continuing to engage with Wood’s lenders and noteholders in relation to both the debt modifications and the Sidara Liquidity Arrangements (as defined in that announcement), and Wood is continuing to work with its auditor towards the publication of Wood’s audited accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.”

Wood said shares would suspend trading on 30 April after it missed the deadline to publish its 2024 financial results.

The business confirmed that it would temporarily suspend listing and trading of its shares from 1 May, until it publishes the 2024 results.

Sidara was in talks with Wood about a potential takeover last year, which ultimately fell through.

Sidara’s previous “final offer” valued the company at 230p per share, valuing Wood at around £1.5bn.

However, the deal fell through “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty,” Sidara explained at the time.

Wood has found itself in financial hardship in the intervening time between Sidara’s takeover attempts, resulting in a nosedive in company value – which is reflected in the offer currently on the table.