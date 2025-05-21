SSE cuts £3billion from its five year network investment plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets

SSE cuts £3billion from its five year network investment plan

The firm reported a £2.1bn profit for the year ending 31 March as it plans to cut up to 300 jobs from its renewables business.

May 21st 2025, 7:59 am Updated: May 21st 2025, 7:59 am
2 min read
Turbines at the Viking Energy Wind Farm on Shetland.© Supplied by SSE
Turbines at SSE's Viking wind farm on Shetland.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

Perth-based SSE has shaved £3 billion from its plans to invest in its energy production and networks businesses due to a “changing macro environment” and delays to consent to phase in networks.

SSE, which is the UK distribution network operator (DNO) responsible for the electricity grid network across central southern England and the north of Scotland through its SSEN Transmission business, said it would instead invest around £17.5bn in the next five years in what it described as an “evolving investment programme delivering in complex operating environment”.

The adjustment came as the firm reported a £2.1bn profit for the year ending 31 March, which union leaders branded “obscene”.

SSE recently announced there were 300 jobs at risk in its renewables business in the UK and Ireland.

Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “SSE continues to prove the benefits of a portfolio that is built to withstand risk and uncertainty and a strategy that is focused on creating sustainable value.

“We have met our financial goals for the year and evolved our investment plans to reflect the changing world around us – leaning into the opportunities presented in networks and redoubling our capital discipline across our energy businesses.

“We are particularly well placed to contribute to future energy systems in our home markets built on renewables, networks and flexibility. This opportunity, alongside our balance sheet strength and the increased proportion of index-linked revenue we anticipate, gives us every confidence in our FY27 target of 175-200p earnings per share and sustainable growth to 2030 and beyond.”#

More to follow.

 

Tags