Drax hit by FCA investigation

Drax has admitted that it is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over how it sourced biomass feedstock for its plant in Selby and its compliance with disclosures in annual reports in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The watchdog’s investigation started 26 August and will look into “certain historical statements” made between January 2022 to March 2024, the company said.

Shares slumped 8% to 642p in early trading.

Last year Drax was fined £25 million after UK regulator Ofgem found that the company had misreported data about the biomass it burns in its power plant.

Critical time

The probe comes at a critical time as the firm seeks government support for its flagship £2 billion plan to capture carbon from the burning of biomass – mostly wood pellets.

The company has faced controversy into the sourcing of pellets burned to create energy instead of coal.

A recent BBC investigation found wood burned at Drax was sourced from rare, virgin forests in Canada.

In levying the 2024 fine, Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said the firm had “no excuses” for failing to provide “accurate and robust data on the exact types of Canadian wood it utilizes”.

As well, a growing body of scientific research is raising doubts about the environmental credentials of wood biomass power.

Drax needs a separate subsidy, most likely a dual CfD structure, to convert the plant to bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), as well as a confirmed route to transport and store carbon.

Drax’s flagship biomass power station in North Yorkshire remains the UK’s largest source of dispatchable renewable energy, though the company has faced significant criticism over its green credentials.

Drax said it will cooperate with the FCA as part of their investigation.

FCA said: “We can confirm that the FCA has opened an investigation into Drax Group.”

Another listed energy firm Wood has been subject to FCA investigation since June, which has likely delayed its potential sale to Sidara.