Markets

Hunting launches $40m shareholder buyback as it shrinks North Sea business

Hunting said it will cut $11m of costs from its Aberdeen operations and open a new facility in Dubai.

August 28th 2025, 8:53 am
2 min read
Hunting Aberdeen© Supplied by DCTMedia
Hunting's north-east base at Badentoy Park.
Erikka Askeland

Hunting has launched $40 million (£30m) share buyback as it nurtures a $1.1 billion tender pipeline in in South America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The firm hailed a strong set of half year results as it noted it will shave $11m from its costs through rationalising its North Sea operations.

The precision engineering group launched a plan to” restore profitability” to its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business in March.

It has confirmed it would close down its oil country tubular goods (OCTG) threading and pipe storage yard at Fordoun in Angus and roll it into its Badentoy site near Portlethen in Aberdeenshire.

The firm employs 45 at the site in Angus and a further 95 in Aberdeenshire but the company has yet to confirm job cuts.

Along with the closure of the Fordoun site, Hunting is in the process of closing its operating sites in the Netherlands and Norway and reducing its headcount across the EMEA operating segment by 33% by mid-2026.

Chief executive Jim Johnson said: “I would like to thank all our employees for delivering a strong set of first half results, in what has been a volatile macro-economic backdrop. Our successful delivery of orders with the Kuwait Oil Company has supported these results, and our outlook remains positive given the tender pipeline of new orders available to the group.

“We continue to make significant progress executing our Hunting 2030 strategy. With the recent acquisitions of Flexible Engineered Solutions and the Organic Oil Recovery technology, Hunting has added strong revenue and cash flow opportunities to the group for the medium-term, as offshore markets continue to demonstrate robust activity, along with the oil and gas industry demanding new technologies to deliver production improvements and efficiencies.

“The significant progress we have made over the last few years coupled with our strong financial performance has allowed us to enhance our shareholder returns profile, with increased dividend distributions and the share buyback, which commences today.”

In January 2025, the Group announced a major cost cutting and restructuring programme across its European footprint to align with the current market outlook in the region.

This programme was expanded in August 2025, as Hunting plans to wind down operations at its OCTG threading and pipe storage yard at Fordoun, UK, with outstanding contracts being completed by June 2026 and certain capabilities being
relocated to Badentoy, prior to the proposed sale of the site.

 