Wood announces date of Sidara takeover vote

Aberdeen-based engineering firm Wood has confirmed the date of a shareholder vote that will determine the outcome of the ongoing Sidara takeover saga.

In August, the business confirmed that a “highly unusual” deal had been agreed between the two companies, subject to agreement from Wood shareholders.

The takeover offer from Sidara values Wood at around £216 million, or 30p per share, and includes plans to inject a further $450m (£334m) into the business.

Wood told shareholders that it had been advised by Europa Partners, Rothschild & Co, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley and had been told that the terms of the acquisition offer were “fair and reasonable”.

Although the accepted offer of 30p per share has been deemed “fair and reasonable,” it marks a 4p per share drop in value from Sidara’s initial approach in February.

To add insult to injury, Wood was valued at $1.65bn, or 205p per share, in 2024 when Sidara launched its first takeover bid.

At the time, Wood’s board rejected the proposal, saying that it undervalued the company and its future prospects.

However, Wood’s fortunes have changed since 2024. This is signified by the announcement in June that the UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, had launched an investigation into the firm.

Of the $450m figure agreed upon, $250m will be available once Wood shareholders approve the acquisition, and a further $200m will become available upon completion.

Wood has also agreed an extension of its debt facilities until October 2028, with the firm’s current debt standing at approximately $1.6 billion (£1.2bn).

A vote will take place on 12 November in Wood’s Aberdeen headquarters, Sir Ian Wood House, with votes set to be cast two days ahead.

It is not only a shareholder vote holding back the takeover of the Aberdeen services giant.

In order for the deal to complete, Wood must be able to sign off on audited accounts by the end of October, and it must also retain the support of lenders.