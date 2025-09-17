Peterhead’s JBS works on ‘world’s first commercial space station’

Peterhead-based engineering firm JBS has turned its attention from subsea to space as it delivered blast protection for the world’s first commercial space station.

The firm manufactured and installed a blast protection enclosure for the Haven-1 station, which is set to launch in May next year.

This isn’t the first time the north-east firm has worked on “space projects,” as sales and marketing director, Jo McIntosh, described.

JBS has completed projects for NASA, Blue Origin, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the European Space Agency (ESA).

McIntosh said: “Space projects demand absolute precision and resilience.

“By designing and manufacturing our blast containment systems in-house – including bespoke frame design – we ensure the highest standards are achieved within challenging timescales.

“Our collaboration with Vast Space on the Haven-1 project builds on our proven track record of supporting some of the most ambitious businesses in the world.”

© Supplied by JBS

Haven-1 is being developed to support both private astronauts and government-backed missions.

It will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with crews transported by the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The station is designed for short-duration missions, housing up to four astronauts at a time

Haven-1 will feature high-speed internet provided by SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network. This will mark the first time Starlink will be deployed on a commercial space station.

Despite recent success in the space sector, JBS has continued work in the energy industry.

In 2023, the firm’s Sea Axe technology proved successful as it celebrated its “best ever start to a year,” securing £3 million worth of contracts by April.

Demand has continued as JBS is currently working on a project in South Korea using its subsea cutting tool.

The tool was designed and built at the firm’s base at Peterhead Port, and JBS claims that its small size and low emissions make it stand out from its competitors.