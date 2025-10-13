The first word in energy - App Image
NSTA delays cause Viaro’s Deltic takeover to stall

The deal is expected to receive regulator sign-off in December.

October 13th 2025, 2:54 pm
2 min read
Andrew Nunn© Supplied by Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy CEO Andrew Nunn.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Deltic’s takeover at the hands of Viaro is “unlikely to be completed before the end of November” due to regulator delays, the firm said.

The £7 million deal was initially set to receive a decision from the oil and gas regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), at the beginning of this month, after submitting details on 1 July.

The NSTA typically aims to deliver a decision within three months of receiving details of a change in licence ownership.

However, recent information from the NSTA told Viaro and Deltic that a decision will be made “as soon as practicable”.

© Supplied by Viaro Energy
Viaro Energy CEO Francesco Mazzagatti (left) and the Clipper platform in the Southern North Sea.

The pair of North Sea players still intend to have the deal completed by the end of the year.

Given the NSTA’s comments on the forecast timeline of proceedings, a decision is more than likely set to come in December, proving to be something of a Christmas present for Viaro.

Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty commented: “The takeover should go ahead, but investors will be frustrated that a straightforward process is being held up by the NSTA.”

North Sea merger mania

Deltic’s Selene asset in the North Sea was described as a “key driver” for Viaro’s takeover bid, chief executive Francesco Mazzagatti has previously explained.

The field, in which Delitc controls a 25% share, received a “material uplift in recoverable gas volumes” in April, the North Sea player reported.

Mazzagatti has said Selene represented a “natural fit” within his company’s existing assets and strategic focus.

The site is operated by North Sea giant Shell, which is also engaging in some merger and acquisition (M&A) dealings within the UK at the moment.

The London supermajor is set to combine its UK assets with Norwegian state-backed oil firm Equinor to form an independent joint venture called Adura, which is set to be based in Aberdeen.

The Valaris 121 while working on the Selene discovery. © Supplied by Deltic Energy
The Valaris 123 jack-up rig was used to drill Selene.

North Sea oil and gas news has been dominated by M&A dealings this year, with the likes of Serica taking on multiple assets in recent weeks.

Ithaca Energy has also sought expansion through acquisition, alongside Neo Energy, which formed Neo Next when it combined with Repsol’s UK business.

The NSTA was questioned on whether the influx in M&A activity has caused the delay and whether it would impact the formation of Adura, however, it declined to comment on “commercial matters relating to licensees”.

Deltic said it would make further announcements on the acquisition process “as appropriate.”

Kelty slammed the delay, claiming it served as “no surprise, given the general inefficiency of public sector bodies”.

