Serica Energy delays relisting on London’s Main Market

Serica Energy has pushed back its expected relisting on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to the Main Market.

In a stock market update, the oil and gas company said it had planned on completing the transition in the fourth quarter of 2025.

However, it said that recently announced M&A activity has impacted the regulatory disclosure it is required to make over its newly acquired reserves and resources.

According to the company, this means that the company will not be able to complete the move in 2025.

“The company remains committed to moving to the Main Market at the earliest viable opportunity,” its statement said.

Serica Energy added that it now expects this to occur at the earliest opportunity following publication of its audited full year 2025 accounts and report on its existing assets and recent acquisitions.

This year saw Serica strike a deal to buy the entirety of BP’s 32% stake in the P111 and P2544 licences in the UK Central North Sea for $232 million (£173.5m).

P111 in particular contains the Culzean gas condensate field, currently the largest single producing gas field in the UK North Sea.

In addition, the group snapped up the North Sea assets owned by the failed Prax Group from administrators for $25.6m (£19m).

These included the Lancaster field West of Shetland as well as the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) fields and the Shetland gas plant.

However, the company’s output has been weighed down this year following a series of outages from the Triton Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. The asset recently reached a rate of over 25,000 boe per day net to Serica, in line with expectations after recovering from its latest outage.

Serica would be following in the footsteps of Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology, which relisted this month to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

However, the markets had a mixed reaction to the move, causing the company’s with share price to take a slight dip.