The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets

Petrofac restructuring ‘no longer deliverable’ as TenneT scraps work

The services giant's problems escalate following restructuring plan wipeout.

October 23rd 2025, 4:11 pm Updated: October 23rd 2025, 4:11 pm
3 min read
petrofac© Supplied by Petrofac
A Petrofac employee.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Aberdeen-based services company Petrofac has scrapped its restructuring in the wake of client TenneT terminating a crucial contract.

Beleaguered Petrofac said that its restructuring plan “is no longer deliverable in its current form,” despite previous threats of insolvency.

The pair signed an offshore wind framework agreement for Petrofac and Hitachi Energy to deliver six 2GW grid connection systems, out of the fourteen that TenneT had planned.

“Since Petrofac has not been able to meet its contractual obligations, TenneT has exercised its right to partial termination of the contract related to the Petrofac scope,” TenneT said.

The UK High Court approved the company’s plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding in May, but this was met with opposition from Saipem and Samsung E&A over a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery.

© Supplied by Petrofac
Afonso Reis e Sousa, Chief Financial Officer of Petrofac.

The Thai Oil arbitration served as a major stumbling block, as Petrofac claimed that other areas of its business were being impacted.

“It’s not just the supply chain, we have clients, and in particular TenneT, who are at the end of their tether if you’ll forgive that expression,” said Petrofac CFO Afonso Reis e Sousa.

He added that despite TenneT being understanding and affording the company deadline extensions, if the deal were to fall through, there would be “no prospect of a solvent outcome”.

At the time, the judge said the alternative to the agreed restructuring is not Plan B, but liquidation.

Hitachi Energy unaffected as Petrofac returns to the drawing board

TennenT wrote: “TenneT’s leading objective -shared by the new consortium- is to meet its legal and societal tasks and deliver the offshore grid connection projects as outlined in the Development Framework in the Netherlands and Netzentwicklungsplan in Germany.

“In doing so, TenneT is committed to keeping pace in the rollout of the North Sea offshore wind agenda.   ”

As a result of the decision, Hitachi Energy will continue working on the European wind project with a “replacement contractor,” TenneT said.

In a London Stock Exchange update, Petrofac wrote: “The group is in close and constant dialogue with its key creditors and other stakeholders as it actively pursues alternative options for the group.

“In the meantime, Petrofac remains focused on serving its clients and maintaining operational capability and delivery of services across its businesses.”

Adding to Petrofac’s woes

The firm had warned of issues with its restructuring plan on Tuesday, 21 October, as it told shareholders that “a change in circumstances relating to certain stakeholders” stood to impact the timing and deliverability of its restructuring plan.

Petrofac shares are still not trading as the firm deferred publishing its audited annual results for 2024, a situation its Aberdeen-headquartered rival, Wood, has also found itself in.

The 2020s have not been kind to Petrofac as share prices slumped following the COVID pandemic, and its books have not been as healthy as they once were.

Petrofac also became entangled in a corruption scandal over two former executives paying bribes in the United Arab Emirates in 2024.

The TenneT falling through is but the latest in a string of disappointments for the firm as its future looks even more bleak than it did at the start of the week.

Tags