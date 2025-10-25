Petrofac reportedly in talks with administrators

Beleaguered services giant Petrofac is reportedly in talks with an administrator after its financial woes went from bad to worse.

People familiar with the matter have said that the decision to file for an administrator could come as soon as Monday.

Sky News has reported that Teneo is set to step in to carry out administration work, the same firm which handled communications following recent stock market updates from the business.

The services firm employs 2,000 people across Scotland, however, administration is set to impact the parent company, Petrofac Limited.

This means that the North Sea business would continue to operate throughout any administration process. Although questions would be raised surrounding the future of the business.

Petrofac’s board is set to meet this weekend to discuss administration as part of an emergency process.

The embattled company has been in financial doldrums for some time now, having suspended share trading after the delayed publication of its 2024 full-year results.

Petrofac kicked off the week with an ominous stock market update to warn that “a change in circumstances relating to certain stakeholders” stood to impact the timing and deliverability of its restructuring plan.

By Thursday, TenneT announced that it was ditching Petrofac following delayed delivery on a European offshore wind project.

Petrofac said that its restructuring plan “is no longer deliverable in its current form,” and it was understood that it was taking measures to avoid closing its doors despite previous threats of insolvency.

No Plan B for Petrofac

The UK High Court approved the company’s plans to raise £280 million in May, but this was met with opposition from Saipem and Samsung E&A over a Thai Oil refinery clean fuels.

The Thai Oil arbitration put strain on the business, which was already battling financial hardships

“It’s not just the supply chain, we have clients, and in particular TenneT, who are at the end of their tether if you’ll forgive that expression,” said Petrofac CFO Afonso Reis e Sousa at the time.

He added that despite TenneT being understanding and affording the company deadline extensions, if the deal were to fall through, there would be “no prospect of a solvent outcome”.

The UK judge said the alternative to the agreed restructuring is not Plan B, but liquidation.

Miliband briefed on Petrofac’s problems

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) officials have been informed about the situation.

DESNZ has engaged with advisory firm Kroll to support government action in relation to Petrofac’s forecast closure.

Despite concerns for the global business, government officials and those connected with the business have suggested that the North Sea subsidiary is thriving and has “successful contracts” in the works.

Last month, the business boasted a contract extension with supermajor Shell, covering the firm’s Southern North Sea assets.

Petrofac said that 50 personnel support operations for ONEgas West. These jobs were created across office-based, site-based at Bacton Terminal, and offshore work.

Petrofac and Teneo have been approached for comment.