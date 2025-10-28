Petrofac administration: The complete story

Petrofac, once a titan of industry, is now set to enter administration. A plethora of issues have hit the firm in recent years.

Petrofac is a household name, particularly in the north-east of Scotland, and employs thousands of people across the country.

The last few years have been turbulent for the energy services business as it found itself wrapped up in controversy, got its fingers burned on some less favourable deals, and slipped in value as shares tumbled.

Here is Energy Voice’s timeline of Petrofac’s fall from grace.

2022: E&C blows and leadership woes

Like its contemporaries, Petrofac was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of the decade.

In particular, the firm’s Engineering & Construction (E&C) division was hit with losses, which served to hurt the business at large.

In 2022, the firm blamed cost overruns and “unfavourable” settlements within its E&C business for taking their toll on the group’s cashflow.

This ultimately resulted in a $310 million net loss for 2022, which then-newly appointed chief executive, Tareq Kawash, said in 2023 was “severely impacted” by his firm’s E&C operations.

This did not come as a shock to shareholders, as the firm routinely issued warnings that reports of losses were looming.

© Shell

In December, the firm predicted a $100m loss, and by April 2023, Petrofac warned that losses would amount to between $140m and $160m.

Kawash was set to inherit Petrofac at a difficult time – not only was the firm losing money, it was also awaiting the outcome of a £127m court battle with HMRC.

Despite its financial woes, Petrofac claimed it was set to benefit from a “multi-year upcycle” which it predicted was set to hit the oil and gas industry.

However, analyst firm Jefferies questioned whether Kawash was taking on an “impossible job” when his reign was announced in late 2022. The new boss eventually took over on 3 April 2023.

The shock exit of former boss Sami Iskander was seen as a “material negative signal,” by Jefferies at the time, with financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown warning that there was “plenty of work to do” to right the ship.

2023: A year of ups and downs

The new boss

Kawash took over in early 2023, joining Petrofac from engineering giant McDermott, at the time bringing with him 30 years of experience in the industry.

Interestingly, despite entering the company amid financial ruin, Kawash managed to negotiate a heftier pay package than his predecessor.

Before leaving Petrofac, Iskander took home over $1,415,000 in total remuneration for 2022, $829,000 of this came from his base salary, with the rest being racked up with various bonuses.

His predecessor was head of the firm for two years; however, Kawash came in with a salary of $895,000 and ultimately earned $1,459,000.

For his handful of months in post, Iskander managed to bag $199,000 in 2023.

Share price crash

This uptick in pay for Petrofac’s big wigs came as the firm reported a 3,000 person increase in headcount in the 12 months to November 2023.

The services giant said that the recruitment drive was due to its “strongest period for new awards in many years” as its order book grew.

Despite making positive noises about the future of the business, the market was not convinced, and Petrofac’s share price took a nosedive by the end of 2023.

The firm witnessed a 65% downturn in share price, leading its directors to look into a “range of strategic and financial options”.

The firm’s value was in a yo-yo state as markets responded to the sudden dip, and Petrofac prepared itself to sell off parts of the business.

© Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterst

At the time, industry commentators also pointed to cash flow concerns at Petrofac, with debt and delayed collections on legacy contracts among the main culprits for concern.

As a result of the firm’s share price crash, credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded its assessment to a ‘B-’, which it clarified meant a “material default risk is present, but a limited margin of safety remains”.

“The group’s deteriorating revenue visibility is solely driven by its current inability to secure performance guarantees,” Fitch said as it pointed to reasons to be positive.

The agency reported that Petrofac had a solid overall oil and gas E&C market position, despite it reporting issues with that area of the business.

Losses continue

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Petrofac reported that its overall losses for 2023 exceeded those reported for the year previous.

This was partly due to a $110m write-down on contract agreement issues, as the firm attempted to draw a line under the issues it encountered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite taking a hit, Petrofac also announced a $1.4bn contract with Dutch transmission firm TenneT, a deal which was crucial in its 2024 restructuring plans and the failure of which proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back in 2025.

© Supplied by Petrofac

In December 2023, the firm said it would report a $180m group loss for the year, which was set to include a $12m “bad debt” provision for its Asset Solutions segment.

However, after delaying the publication of its full year results for 2023 to May 2024, the firm came clean and announced a $505m net loss.

At the time, the group said it was continuing to pursue non-core asset sales as part of its cost-cutting drive.

For 2023, Petrofac’s year-end net debt reached $583m against a gross liquidity of $201m.

2024: Shares collapse continues as Petrofac misses payments

Share condition leaves Petrofac stakeholders ‘running for the hills’

The following year did little to help Petrofac’s share prices headache. On 5 March, Energy Voice reported a 25% drop since the firm’s most recent trading update in December.

This built upon a more worrying near 70% collapse in stock price over the six months to March.

At the time, Kawash pointed to his firm’s order book, which stood at more than $8bn, though analysts said cash flow would be crucial in ensuring that was deliverable.

By April, Petrofac wrote on the London Stock Exchange that it remained in discussions with its lenders to restructure its debt with options to exchange equity in the business.

© Supplied by Petrofac

And it claimed it was speaking with potential investors to support it during a troublesome time.

Panmure Liberum, then Panmure Gordon, director and oil and gas research analyst, Ashley Kelty, said shareholders would be “running for the hills”.

As share price continued to tumble, Hargreaves Lansdown head of equity research Derren Nathan argued that “investors are rightly concerned that their ownership of the company may be significantly diluted” as Petrofac sought out new investors.

Ultimately, the firm’s share price pandemonium and the delayd publication of its 2023 books resulted in the firm suspending trading on 1 May 2024.

Petrofac resumed trading the following month, although prices fell to new lows as shares began trading at 10p each when markets opened on 4 June.

Missed payments

Fitch once again downgraded its rating of Petrofac, this time to ‘C’. The action came as Petrofac passed a 30-day grace period on a coupon that was supposed to be paid by 15 May 2024 on $600m loan notes due in 2026.

This sparked a string of extensions to Petrofac’s grace period with lenders over missed payments.

The saga spanned the majority of 2024 with a total of four delays hitting the business.

The final delay landed in November as the group announced it had extended its existing forbearance agreement on the “non-payment” of an interest coupon on its senior secured notes.

Petrofac eventually entered into a binding agreement with key financial creditors on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring plan on 23 December.

On the build-up to Christmas, Petrofac’s “lock-up agreement” with creditors formalised an in-principle agreement which was announced earlier in the year.

The restructuring plan included $325m (£259m) in new funding and the conversion of around $772m in debt into equity.

Although, it only took two months for Petrofac to move these goal posts.

Scandal at Petrofac

Amid financial woes, the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charged two former Petrofac executives with paying bribes in the United Arab Emirates.

Between 2012 and 2018, two officials were involved in offering and paying bribes worth more than $30m. The payments influenced the award of contracts worth around $3.3bn.

Those in question were Marwan Chedid and George Salibi, who held various positions within the services firm throughout the time in question.

© Serious Fraud Office

The SFO charged Chedid with three counts of bribery, while Salibi is charged with two counts and their trial is listed for October 2026.

However, this was not the first time Petrofac was pulled up for dodgy dealings. In early 2019, former global head of sales for Petrofac, David Lufkin, pleaded guilty to eleven counts of bribery at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Just two years later, Lufkin admitted to a further three counts of bribery. That same year, the firm itself confessed to seven separate offences of failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.

One last look at the books

By mid-2025, the firm had once again suspended its shares trading as it once again delayed the publication of its full year results.

Due to this, September 2024’s publication of Petrofac’s half-year results served as the final time that shareholders got to take a look at the service firm’s books.

By the midway point in the year, Petrofac had achieved a net loss of $162m, which came during the firm’s restructuring period as it stepped away from “legacy contracts”.

At the time, the North Sea operator reported its net debt stood at $622m while its free cash flow for the first half of the year was reported to be $36m.

Despite these financial woes, Petrofac continued to point to its $8bn work backlog as a reason for positivity.

2025: Restructuring reshuffle, shares suspended, and administration announcement

Trading suspended, again

© Supplied by Petrofac

Once again, Petrofac found itself suspending share trading as it delayed the publication of its full year results.

However, this time felt more permanent as shares did not resume trading by the time the firm announced its application to appoint administrators.

On 1 May 2025, Petrofac ceased trading shares and, due to London Stock Exchange rules, was not permitted to recommence trading until after its 2024 books were made public.

When trading closed, shares were worth 3.98p.

Looking for more cash

By February, Petrofac upped the ante on its restructuring plan. Petrofac kicked off 2025 by announcing it aimed to raise $355m.

The new deal was set to see the oil field services firm “upsize” the amount of equity it plans to raise by $30m to $224m.

However, previous worries of shareholder value being diluted were realised.

The new deal would result in existing shareholders being allocated 2.2% of the firm’s total share capital, a downturn when compared to the 2.5% outlined in plans announced in 2024.

By May, Petrofac had its restructuring plan approved by the High Court of England and Wales.

© Supplied by Petrofac

Petrofac appeared in court on 30 April and witnessed “overwhelming support of shareholders and the majority of creditor classes,” as it wrote in a stock market update.

In June, the firm was back in court as Samsung Engineering and Italy’s Saipem won the right to appeal the approval.

However, restructuring was still a concern by August as Petrofac secured yet another extension to a key creditor agreement as it looked to reassess plans.

The company confirmed that the lock-up agreement with certain bondholders, investors and creditors had been extended until 30 November.

The deal underpinned Petrofac’s efforts to implement a wide-ranging financial restructuring, which the Court of Appeal partially struck down last month following a challenge by rivals Samsung Engineering and Italy’s Saipem.

The disagreement centred around a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery as work did not pan out as intended and Thai Oil launched arbitration.

Petrofac reached an agreement with Saipem and Samsung in September, which allowed the firm to proceed with financial restructuring.

© Supplied by TenneT

However, the future of the company hinged on a European offshore wind contact it had signed with TenneT in 2023.

The Thai Oil arbitration served as a major stumbling block, as Petrofac claimed that other areas of its business were being impacted.

“It’s not just the supply chain, we have clients, and in particular TenneT, who are at the end of their tether if you’ll forgive that expression,” said Petrofac CFO Afonso Reis e Sousa.

He added that despite TenneT being understanding and affording the company deadline extensions, if the deal were to fall through, there would be “no prospect of a solvent outcome”.

At the time, the judge said the alternative to the agreed restructuring is not Plan B, but liquidation.

However, TenneT did eventually decide to back away from the deal with Petrofac.

This resulted in the services firm announcing its restructuring plan “is no longer deliverable in its current form”.

Petrofac administration

Days after the announcement of the TenneT deal dissolving, Petrofac board members were called in for a weekend emergency meeting.

Rumours hinted that an administrator had been contacted with Teneo being the front runner for the job.

On Monday 27 October, the business confirmed it had applied to appoint administrators in a move that would see parent company Petrofac Limited dissolve.

The following day, the services giant delisted from the London Stock Exchange as it said alternative restructuring as well as merger and acquisition deals were “being actively explored with its key creditors”.

© Petrofac

Ultimately, throughout the administration process, the North Sea business would be able to continue operations.

However, uncertainty for the wider group raised questions about the 2,000 employees the firm had in Scotland.

Kelty speculated that the closure of Petrofac could cause “a headache for the UK government” as fields owned by North Sea titans BP, Shell and Ithaca “may have to be shut down” if the firm stops trading as it serves as operator for some of their assets.

The analyst added: “We think it is more likely that the group is broken up as there are no obvious buyers for the overall business, but we can see buyers interested in either the UK-based asset solutions division and the Gulf-based engineering and construction division.”