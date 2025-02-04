Aberdeen’s Centurion confirms $100m acquisition ‘firepower’ fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Aberdeen’s Centurion confirms $100m acquisition ‘firepower’ fund

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
04/02/2025, 12:01 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by CenturionCenturion Group workers

Aberdeen-based Centurion Group revealed it has $100 million (£81m) to spend on continuing its acquisition streak this year after a consortium of lenders boosted its credit facilities.

Centurion, which is backed by private equity firm SCF Partners, also announced it had bought two businesses, one in the US and another in Australia, for $25m at the end of 2024.

These latest transactions means the Dyce-headquartered firm has now bought 20 businesses based across the globe since it was forged in 2017 through a merger with fellow Aberdeen energy services firm, ATR.

As announced before Christmas, Euan Leask has taken the helm of the group. Previously chief financial officer, the Aberdeen University graduate has become chief executive of Centurion as of 1 February. He replaced Houston-based CEO Fernando Assing, who has retired.

Centurion said 10 of its most recent deals have happened in the last three years, marking a speeding up of momentum as it builds on its foundation as an energy-focused rentals business to one serving multiple industries. In a statement, it added acquisitions were “central” to its strategy to grow its market share in renewables, minerals, infrastructure, environmental, defence and government.

It has identified a “pipeline of further acquisition opportunities” which will complement its existing operations across the UK, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and US.

The two latest deals include Althoff Crane Service, a Minnesota-based crane rental company delivering heavy lifting services to onshore windfarm projects across the US Midwest and WestWater Enterprises, which  specialises in potable water treatment systems for municipal and industrial processes in Australia.

Lenders including ATB Financial, HSBC, the Royal Bank of Scotland, the Toronto Dominion Bank, Wells Fargo Bank and Virgin Money have increased Centurion’s existing credit facilities by $50m, taking its overall loan flexibility from $330m to $380m. This includes the $100m earmarked to fund company buy outs and capex in 2025.

Centurion ‘exciting new chapter’

In his first statement since becoming CEO, Leask said: “This is a very exciting time to be taking the helm at Centurion Group.

Euan Leask © Supplied by Centurion
Euan Leask took over the role of CEO at Centurion as of 1 February 2025.

“Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, the business is transforming into a global multi-industry rental and services business, which is well positioned for the future.

“The upsizing of our credit facilities further strengthens our financial position and provides us with $100m of firepower for future acquisitions in high growth end-markets.

“Althoff and WestWater are strong additions to the Centurion family. We are excited to welcome the teams to Centurion and we look forward to partnering with both businesses to support their growth ambitions.

“An exciting new chapter for Centurion is beginning. We are privileged to have a great investor in SCF Partners and I look forward to working closely with them and our board to continue to grow Centurion. I am confident the business is well positioned for 2025 and beyond.”

