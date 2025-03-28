Ashtead Technology sees “no shortage” of M&A opportunities

Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology sees ample opportunities to drive its campaign of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the near future.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Ashtead chief strategy and marketing officer Colin Ross said: “If you look at the wider market, we see no shortage of opportunities to continue to explore M&A in the year ahead.”

Ashtead Technology has been on the acquisition trail since 2017, adding nine companies in the past seven years.

It acquired WeSubsea and Hiretech in late 2022, ACE Winches in November 2023, and Seatronics and J2 Subsea in November 2024.

These acquisitions “have been tremendously important for our business, great opportunities to grow and scale, to bring in talent to broaden our offering and really build a stronger business with more capability to serve our customers in a really effective way,” Ross said.

Back in 2024, after announcing the company’s full-year results for 2023, CEO Allan Pirie said that he saw an opportunity to grow the company by “consolidating a fragmented market”.

A year on and the Scottish energy services sector has seen two major movements in the M&A space in a matter of weeks.

US fund manager Apollo snapped up Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG Group in a deal that valued the firm at more than $1 billion (£770m). It will take an unspecified majority stake in the group, leaving its former owner, Los Angeles-based Oaktree, with a small minority stake.

In addition, the future of services group Wood was thrown into doubt as Dubai-based Sidara revived its takeover bid for the company.

Sidara abandoned its previous attempts to buy the company in August after offering 230p per share.

Since then, Wood’s share price has fallen considerably, with the company extending the deadline for Sidara to make a final offer for the Aberdeen-based services company.

However, these have not materially changed the landscape for Ashtead, which still sees fragmentation in the market.

“There’s a strong pipeline with lots of opportunities coming across our desk,” Ross said. “It’s a strong market with plenty of opportunity to consider.

“Specifically, if you look at the mechanical solutions business that we have, there’s still lots of small companies doing niche activity. What we’re trying to do is build a one-stop shop for our customers that allows us to really have a broad range of offerings.”

“In terms of the asset integrity business, that’s somewhere where we can grow and scale. This is by far the smallest part of the business, but we see that as an area where we could grow, and inorganic growth is one of the ways we could do that.

“We very much believe that there’s a great opportunity for us to continue to grow and create something special – perhaps something that’s unique in a Scottish environment at the moment.”