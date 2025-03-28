Ashtead Technology sees “no shortage” of M&A opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Ashtead Technology sees “no shortage” of M&A opportunities

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
28/03/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologyAshtead chief strategy & marketing officer Colin Ross.
Aberdeen’s Ashtead Technology sees ample opportunities to drive its campaign of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the near future.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Ashtead chief strategy and marketing officer Colin Ross said: “If you look at the wider market, we see no shortage of opportunities to continue to explore M&A in the year ahead.”

Ashtead Technology has been on the acquisition trail since 2017, adding nine companies in the past seven years.

It acquired WeSubsea and Hiretech in late 2022, ACE Winches in November 2023, and Seatronics and J2 Subsea in November 2024.

These acquisitions “have been tremendously important for our business, great opportunities to grow and scale, to bring in talent to broaden our offering and really build a stronger business with more capability to serve our customers in a really effective way,” Ross said.

Back in 2024, after announcing the company’s full-year results for 2023, CEO Allan Pirie said that he saw an opportunity to grow the company by “consolidating a fragmented market”.

A year on and the Scottish energy services sector has seen two major movements in the M&A space in a matter of weeks.

US fund manager Apollo snapped up Aberdeen-based offshore energy services group OEG Group in a deal that valued the firm at more than $1 billion (£770m). It will take an unspecified majority stake in the group, leaving its former owner, Los Angeles-based Oaktree, with a small minority stake.

In addition, the future of services group Wood was thrown into doubt as Dubai-based Sidara revived its takeover bid for the company.

Sidara abandoned its previous attempts to buy the company in August after offering 230p per share.

Since then, Wood’s share price has fallen considerably, with the company extending the deadline for Sidara to make a final offer for the Aberdeen-based services company.

However, these have not materially changed the landscape for Ashtead, which still sees fragmentation in the market.

“There’s a strong pipeline with lots of opportunities coming across our desk,” Ross said. “It’s a strong market with plenty of opportunity to consider.

“Specifically, if you look at the mechanical solutions business that we have, there’s still lots of small companies doing niche activity. What we’re trying to do is build a one-stop shop for our customers that allows us to really have a broad range of offerings.”

“In terms of the asset integrity business, that’s somewhere where we can grow and scale. This is by far the smallest part of the business, but we see that as an area where we could grow, and inorganic growth is one of the ways we could do that.

“We very much believe that there’s a great opportunity for us to continue to grow and create something special – perhaps something that’s unique in a Scottish environment at the moment.”

