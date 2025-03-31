Wood shares plunge as report reveals ‘weaknesses and failures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Wood shares plunge as report reveals ‘weaknesses and failures’

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
31/03/2025, 8:38 am Updated: 31/03/2025, 10:14 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonWood Group headquarters in Aberdeen
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.

Wood shares have plummeted further after a review of contracts from prior years identified “material weaknesses and failures” in the financial culture of the Aberdeen-headquartered firm, the company has revealed.

The review of a number of “legacy lump sum turnkey” (LSTK) projects means Wood will not be able to file its fully year accounts as planned next month which will result in a temporary suspension of its shares.

Wood shares dropped more than 30% in early trading as markets digested the update on the investigation, which the firm commissioned last year.

The  publication of the audit comes as the group is subject to fresh buyout approach from Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, otherwise known as Sidara.

The review means the firm has had to seek “retrospective waivers” from lenders on debt facilities up to the end of April as the revision of its books over the last three years means the firm will have breached covenants.

Nevertheless, Wood said there would be “no material impact” on its historic cash flow as a result of the review, nor does it “expect any material impact” on its ability to generate cash in the future.

Weaknesses and failures

The “weaknesses and failures” identified by Deloitte included “inappropriate management pressure” and “over-optimism and/or lack of evidence” in respect of accounting judgements.

These “cultural failings” led to instances of information being “inappropriately withheld” and “unreliable information” being provided to Wood’s auditors.

Wood said it “remains in discussions” with Lebanese-owned Sidara over possible cash offer for the group.

Last year Wood rejected a bid worth $1.65 billion, representing an offer price of 205 pence per Wood share.

It is thought any fresh bid from Sidara will be less than this. The bidder has until 17 April to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood.

In addition to requiring a stay pf execution from lenders, Wood said it will be tackling “material” balance sheet adjustments for 2022, 2o23 and the first half of 2024.

It added its expects “material restatements” for 2022 and 2023.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said that while the update was “disappointing” it was “not wholly surprising” as the firm had already warned of problems in its projects division.

He added: “The underlying business (projects aside) is strong, and it is clear why Sidara would wish to acquire it. The quantum of these adjustments will likely spook investors, but some will hold on to see what Sidara do.”

 

Tags