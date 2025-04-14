Aberdeen’s RSD acquired by Grandholm in six-figure deal

Grandholm Production Services has acquired Aberdeen-based RSD Supplies and Services in a six-figure deal.

The Aberdeen “rope, soap and dope” provider of consumables to clients in the on and offshore energy industry, both in the UK and internationally, was set up in 1999.

Based in Glasgow, Grandholm owns and operates Bundy Refrigeration, an international business manufacturing heat transfer cooling components. The firm acquired the business in 2018 from Sun Capital Partners.

Grandholm also owns Vantage Tags, a specialist business supplying bespoke tags for safety critical sectors. It has a base in Westhill and Bellshill near Glasgow.

RSD will become RSD Vantage with an expanded portfolio of products, including tags. Customers will also benefit from access to Grandholm’s international operations in Brazil, Turkey, Italy, Germany, and Hungary.

According to RSD’s most recent accounts, the firm employed seven people at its base at Poynernook Road. Grandholm said the acquisition “ensures job security for all RSD employees”.

Merging its team with Vantage Tags’ staff brings the total number of employees to ten.

Sarah Colville, who took over as director of the firm in 2023 following the death of founder director Robert Cowie, said the deal will “safeguard the future of the business and provide a platform on which to grow”.

She added: ‘This acquisition represents a natural progression for RSD and by joining forces with Grandholm, we’re not just expanding our international reach, but creating a more comprehensive service offering that will better meet the evolving needs of our clients.’

The company will be managed by Chris McGeehan Jnr, a contracts and procurement specialist with experience in the oil and gas and geotechnical drilling sectors.

McGeehan said: ‘In our meetings as a safety tags supplier, procurement departments were asking if we could source a broader range of products. While we could do that, we wanted to keep a clear pathway for our growing safety tags brand.

“To meet this demand, we took the decision to buy an established procurement company, and RSD fitted the profile we were looking for.

“Our plan is to collaborate with internal departments and specialist procurement houses, where we already have good relations, sourcing everything they need from essential maintenance supplies to critical mechanical components. This will free up our clients’ time to focus on high-value purchases.”