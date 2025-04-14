Aberdeen’s RSD acquired by Grandholm in six-figure deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Aberdeen’s RSD acquired by Grandholm in six-figure deal

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
14/04/2025, 6:36 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by GrandholmChris McGeehan Jnr agrees deal with director Sarah Colville.
Chris McGeehan Jnr agrees deal with director Sarah Colville.

Grandholm Production Services has acquired Aberdeen-based RSD Supplies and Services in a six-figure deal.

The Aberdeen “rope, soap and dope” provider of consumables to clients in the on and offshore energy industry, both in the UK and internationally, was set up in 1999.

Based in Glasgow, Grandholm owns and operates Bundy Refrigeration, an  international business manufacturing heat transfer cooling components. The firm acquired the business in 2018 from Sun Capital Partners.

Grandholm also owns Vantage Tags, a specialist business supplying bespoke tags for safety critical sectors. It has a base in Westhill and Bellshill near Glasgow.

RSD will become RSD Vantage with an expanded portfolio of products, including tags. Customers will also benefit from access to Grandholm’s international operations in Brazil, Turkey, Italy, Germany, and Hungary.

According to RSD’s most recent accounts, the firm employed seven people at its base at Poynernook Road. Grandholm said the acquisition “ensures job security for all RSD employees”.

Merging its team with Vantage Tags’ staff brings the total number of employees to ten.

Sarah Colville, who took over as director of the firm in 2023 following the death of founder director Robert Cowie, said the deal will “safeguard the future of the business and provide a platform on which to grow”.

She added: ‘This acquisition represents a natural progression for RSD and by joining forces with Grandholm, we’re not just expanding our international reach, but creating a more comprehensive service offering that will better meet the evolving needs of our clients.’

The company will be managed by Chris McGeehan Jnr, a contracts and procurement specialist with experience in the oil and gas and geotechnical drilling sectors.

McGeehan said: ‘In our meetings as a safety tags supplier, procurement departments were asking if we could source a broader range of products. While we could do that, we wanted to keep a clear pathway for our growing safety tags brand.

“To meet this demand, we took the decision to buy an established procurement company, and RSD fitted the profile we were looking for.

“Our plan is to collaborate with internal departments and specialist procurement houses, where we already have good relations, sourcing everything they need from essential maintenance supplies to critical mechanical components. This will free up our clients’ time to focus on high-value purchases.”