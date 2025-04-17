Wood bargain Sidara sale process extended

A £240 million bid to buy Aberdeen’s Wood Group has been extended as a deadline was due to be reached Thursday.

The extension comes after Dubai-based rival Sidara renewed efforts to buy the energy services group last month.

Earlier this week the board of Wood said it was “minded to recommend” the offer to shareholders despite confirming it would fall far short of the £1.5 billion offer Sidara made and walked away from last year.

When the lower price offer from Middle East-based firm was announced, Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty noted “the world has moved on and WG has run into various issues in the ensuing period”. These issues included Wood having to reveal “weaknesses and failures” in its operations following the publication of a critical independent report into historic operations by Deloitte which caused its shares to plunge further.

Having set a deadline on the bid to 17 April, this has now been extended to 15 May 2025.

When will the saga end?

On the table is an offer from Sidara valuing the firm at 35p per share, or around £240m.

The “holistic non-binding conditional proposal” also includes a possible capital injection of $450m (£340m).

Kelty had said it was likely shareholders would want to “understand what the outcome of the accounting review will be and what the restated accounts look like before committing either way”.

Wood has not confirmed when it will be able to publish its accounts but said it was still not able to do this for a 30 April deadline. Wood said these still required “extensive work” ahead of completion of fully year audit. Trading in Wood shares will be suspended at the end of the month, it confirmed.