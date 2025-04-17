Wood bargain Sidara sale process extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Wood bargain Sidara sale process extended

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
17/04/2025, 11:20 am Updated: 17/04/2025, 11:38 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonWood Group headquarters in Aberdeen
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.

A £240 million bid to buy Aberdeen’s Wood Group has been extended as a deadline was due to be reached Thursday.

The extension comes after Dubai-based rival Sidara renewed efforts to buy the energy services group last month.

Earlier this week the board of Wood said it was “minded to recommend” the offer to shareholders despite confirming it would fall far short of the £1.5 billion offer Sidara made and walked away from last year.

When the lower price offer from Middle East-based firm was announced, Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty noted “the world has moved on and WG has run into various issues in the ensuing period”. These issues included Wood having to reveal “weaknesses and failures” in its operations following the publication of a critical independent report into historic operations by Deloitte which caused its shares to plunge further.

Having set a deadline on the bid to 17 April, this has now been extended to 15 May 2025.

When will the saga end?

On the table is an offer from Sidara valuing the firm at 35p per share, or around £240m.

The “holistic non-binding conditional proposal” also includes a possible capital injection of $450m (£340m).

Kelty had said it was likely shareholders would want to “understand what the outcome of the accounting review will be and what the restated accounts look like before committing either way”.

Wood has not confirmed when it will be able to publish its accounts but said it was still not able to do this for a 30 April deadline. Wood said these still required “extensive work” ahead of completion of fully year audit. Trading in Wood shares will be suspended at the end of the month, it confirmed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags