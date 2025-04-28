Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Wood sells US construction company as part of divestment programme

April 28th 2025, 7:49am
1 min read
CR0047571, Katherine Ferries, Aberdeen. Locator of Wood, Sir Ian Wood House, Altens Industrial Estate. Tuesday, March ?, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson© DC Thomson
Michael Behr

Aberdeen-based Wood Group has agreed to sell its US civil construction services business Kelchner Inc to Strength Capital Partners (SCP), a private equity group.

Kelchner employs 140 people and provides lump sum, fixed price subcontract civil and earthwork services for commercial and public infrastructure works. The group formed part of Wood’s investment services portfolio.

The deal will provide around $30 million in net cash to Wood.

The divestment forms part of Wood’s previously announced non-core business disposals programme.

At the start of the year, Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin warned of a disappointing financial performance in 2024.

In addition, to divesting non-core assets, he said that the company would be targeting growing markets, principally in energy.

Wood previously sold its stake in Aberdeen-based gas turbine firm EthosEnergy for a final net cash consideration of $138 million, with $42 million of prior planned loan notes replaced by an additional cash consideration at completion.

The company has suffered a share price collapse over the last year, driven in part by write-offs of large-scale contracts.

This saw a renewed takeover bid from Dubai-based Sidara, which is seeking to make a cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wood.

In 2024 negotiations, Sidara offered around 230p per share, valuing the company at around £1.6 billion.

Wood’s share price has since fallen considerable from around 200p per share to its current level of around 34.7p per share.

