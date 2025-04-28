Aberdeen-based Wood Group has agreed to sell its US civil construction services business Kelchner Inc to Strength Capital Partners (SCP), a private equity group.

Kelchner employs 140 people and provides lump sum, fixed price subcontract civil and earthwork services for commercial and public infrastructure works. The group formed part of Wood’s investment services portfolio.

The deal will provide around $30 million in net cash to Wood.

The divestment forms part of Wood’s previously announced non-core business disposals programme.

At the start of the year, Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin warned of a disappointing financial performance in 2024.

In addition, to divesting non-core assets, he said that the company would be targeting growing markets, principally in energy.

Wood previously sold its stake in Aberdeen-based gas turbine firm EthosEnergy for a final net cash consideration of $138 million, with $42 million of prior planned loan notes replaced by an additional cash consideration at completion.

The company has suffered a share price collapse over the last year, driven in part by write-offs of large-scale contracts.

This saw a renewed takeover bid from Dubai-based Sidara, which is seeking to make a cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wood.

In 2024 negotiations, Sidara offered around 230p per share, valuing the company at around £1.6 billion.

Wood’s share price has since fallen considerable from around 200p per share to its current level of around 34.7p per share.