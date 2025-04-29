BP makes Q1 profit amid strategic reset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

BP makes Q1 profit amid strategic reset

April 29th 2025, 7:52am Updated: April 29th 2025, 7:52am
2 min read
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (14610157a) British oil and gasoline company BP (British Petroleum) signage is being pictured in Warsaw, Poland, on July 29, 2024. Oil And Gas Multinational Companies Signage, Warsaw, Poland - 29 Jul 2024© Shutterstock Feed
Michael Behr

BP made a profit of $700 million in the first quarter of this year, compared to a $1.95bn loss for the fourth quarter 2024, as the company pushes on with its strategic reset.

However, the first-quarter 2025 profit is still lower than the $2.2bn profit seen in the first quarter of 2024.

According to its first-quarter results, the company also saw its underlying replacement cost profit grow from a loss in the previous quarter to $569m.

“In February, we announced a fundamental reset of our strategy – to grow the upstream, focus the downstream and invest with discipline in the transition – and we have already made significant progress,” BP CEO Murray Auchincloss said.

“So far this year we have started up three major projects, made six exploration discoveries and have progressed our divestment programme – all while delivering strong operational performance, with over 95% upstream plant reliability supporting the best operating efficiency on record, and over 96% refining availability.”

BP chief financial officer Kate Thomson added: “We are also making good progress on divestments and now expect proceeds of $3-4bn this year. This underpins our confidence in meeting our net debt target of $14-18bn by the end of 2027.

Its results added that BP expects second quarter 2025 reported upstream production to be broadly flat compared with the first-quarter 2025.

However, it added that it expects its fuels margins to remain sensitive to movements in the cost of supply along with a significantly higher level of planned refinery turnaround activity compared to the first quarter and refining margin environment to remain sensitive to the economic outlook.

The results added that BP expects to make around $14.5bn of capital expenditures in 2025.

Auchincloss added: “We continue to monitor market volatility and changes and remain focused on moving at pace. I’m confident that our plans to strengthen the balance sheet, reduce costs, and improve cash flow and returns will grow long-term shareholder value and strengthen the resilience of BP.”

The results are the first since BP chairman Helge Lund announced his plans to step down earlier this year.

