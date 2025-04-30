Equinor sees first-quarter profit grow year-on-year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Equinor sees first-quarter profit grow year-on-year

April 30th 2025, 7:39 am Updated: April 30th 2025, 7:39 am
3 min read
The Equinor sign at its headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway. The company has released its second quarter results© Shutterstock / JHVEPhoto
The Equinor sign at its headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway.
Michael Behr

Michael Behr

Equinor saw its first-quarter profit grow, making an adjusted operating income of $8.65bn compared to the $7.53bn seen in the first quarter of 2024.

According to its results, the Norwegian energy major also beat the $8.51bn previously predicted in a poll of 20 analysts Equinor compiled.

Equinor president and CEO Anders Opedal said: “Equinor delivers strong financial results in the first quarter. I am pleased to see the good operational performance and solid production capturing higher gas prices. With the current market uncertainties, Equinor’s core objective is safe, stable and cost efficient operations and resilience through a strong balance sheet.”

“We maintain a competitive capital distribution and expect to deliver a total of $9bn in 2025.”

However, Equinor’s total equity production was down, coming in at 2.123 million boe per day in the first quarter compared to 2.164 million boe in the same quarter of last year.

The company said that it experienced a strong operational performance for most of the fields on Norwegian continental shelf, with Johan Sverdrup and Troll fields helping offset the impact of the shut-in at Sleipner B after the fire in fourth quarter 2024 and planned and unplanned maintenance at Hammerfest LNG.

In addition, its total power generation from its renewable portfolio was 0.76 TWh, on par with the same period last year.

Opedal added: “The production start-up of the Johan Castberg field strengthens Norway’s role as a reliable energy exporter to Europe. The field opens a new region in the Barents Sea and is expected to contribute to energy supply, value creation and ripple effects for at least 30 years to come.”

However, he criticised the recent halt work order issued by the US government on the offshore construction of the company’s Empire Wind project.

Having obtained the lease in 2017, the project was fully permitted in 2024.

“We have invested in Empire Wind after obtaining all necessary approvals, and the order to halt work now is unprecedented and in our view unlawful,” Opedal said.

“This is a question of the rights and obligations granted under legally issued permits, and security of investments based on valid approvals. We seek to engage directly with the US Administration to clarify the matter and are considering our legal options.”

Equinor is complying with the order and is seeking dialogue with the proper authorities and assessing legal options.

Reacting to Equinor’s results, Uplift deputy director Robert Palmer criticised the company’s profits, saying they were driven by higher gas prices which pushed up energy bills for households.

“So long as we remain hooked on gas, we will not bring bills down. The way to do so is by shifting to homegrown, renewable energy. But Equinor,  like many of its counterparts in the oil and gas industry, is retreating from renewables while doubling down on oil production.

“Its Rosebank field in the North Sea, which it hopes to develop, will do nothing to lower bills or boost UK energy security as it is mainly oil for export. Meanwhile, the UK public will be effectively covering over 80% of the costs of developing the field thanks to huge tax breaks.”

 

Tags