Markets / Finance

Shell latest supermajor to announce earnings growth in first quarter

May 2nd 2025, 7:49 am
2 min read
Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock© Shutterstock Feed
Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Michael Behr

Shell saw its adjusted earnings grow in the first quarter of this year, hitting $5.6 billion compared to $3.6bn in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to its first quarter results, the increase was driven by strong LNG trading and optimising the company’s capabilities.

“Shell delivered another solid set of results in the first quarter of 2025,” Shell CEO Wael Sawan said.

“We further strengthened our leading LNG business by completing the acquisition of Pavilion Energy, and high-graded our portfolio with the completion of the Nigeria onshore and the Singapore Energy and Chemicals Park divestments.”

The company’s oil and gas production was largely flat quarter on quarter, coming in at around 1.3m barrels per day and 3mcf per day respectively.

However, the group added that adjusted earnings were higher than in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting lower depreciation following year-end reserves updates and lower well write-offs, partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Shell’s performance also reflects the restart of the Penguins field in the UK North Sea in February 2025.

The field was upgraded to use a modern floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility (Shell 50%, operator; NEO Energy 50%). The previous export route for this field was via the Brent Charlie platform, which ceased production in 2021 and is being decommissioned.

Shell added that it expects production to be in the region of 1.56-1.76m boe per day in the second quarter of this year.

For renewables, power sales were also flat, coming in at 76TWh across both quarter one 2025 and quarter four 2024. However, Shell increased its operating capacity from 3.4GW to 3.5GW.

Again, the company saw its adjusted earnings increase over the previous quarter due to higher seasonal demand and volatility driving higher trading and optimisation, particularly in the Americas.

Shell also announced a $3.5bn share buyback programme over the next three months. The scheme is aimed at reducing the issued share capital of the company, with all shares repurchased as part of the programme to be cancelled.

The company intends to complete the buyback prior to its second quarter 2025 results announcement, scheduled for July 31, 2025.

“Our strong performance and resilient balance sheet give us the confidence to commence another $3.5 billion of buybacks for the next three months, consistent with the strategic direction we set out at our Capital Markets Day in March,” Sawan added.

