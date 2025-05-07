Score expands down under with acquisition of BLJ.

Score has expanded its operations in Australia with the acquisition of mechanical maintenance and turnaround specialist BLJ In-Situ Solutions.

BLJ was founded over 20 years ago to provide specialist mechanical maintenance and turnaround services to the Australian engineering sector.

Score, headquartered in Peterhead, said the deal expands its capabilities in on-site services, with BLJ’s proven track record complementing Score’s global operations and engineering knowledge.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Score is part of D2Zero, an international group of companies specialising in industrial decarbonisation and energy transition backed by private equity firm, SCF Partners.

With established workshops in Brisbane and Gladstone, Queensland, BJL will also retain its leadership team. Brooke Blomer and Wayne Jamieson will continue in key leadership roles to ensure continuity and maintain the strong customer partnerships they’ve built. Score already operates from over 30 locations across five continents.

Business unit director of Score’s APAC operations Graeme Stephen will step into the role of managing director at BLJ, working closely with the existing leadership to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

Stephen said: “By combining BLJ’s trusted customer relationships and local expertise with Score’s global scale, engineering depth, and emissions elimination solutions, we’ll be better positioned to support a wider range of customers across more sectors and geographies.

“This acquisition strengthens our competitive edge, enhances our service offering, and accelerates investment in technology, talent, and sustainable solutions.”

In a statement, the firm offered its “deep gratitude to the Jamieson family, whose leadership and values have shaped BLJ into the respected business it is today”.

It added: “Their legacy will continue as the company enters this exciting new chapter.