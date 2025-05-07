Score expands down under with acquisition of BLJ.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Markets / Finance

Peterhead’s Score expands down under with acquisition of BLJ

May 7th 2025, 2:27 pm
2 min read
Score expands down under with acquisition of BLJ.© Supplied by Score
Reporter

Score has expanded its operations in Australia with the acquisition of mechanical maintenance and turnaround specialist BLJ In-Situ Solutions.

BLJ was founded over 20 years ago to provide specialist mechanical maintenance and turnaround services to the Australian engineering sector.

Score, headquartered in Peterhead, said the deal expands its capabilities in on-site services, with BLJ’s proven track record complementing Score’s global operations and engineering knowledge.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

BLJ showcases its 4.3M orbital miller on a wind turbine repair. © Supplied by Score
BLJ showcases its 4.3M orbital miller on a wind turbine repair.

Score is part of D2Zero, an international group of companies specialising in industrial decarbonisation and energy transition backed by private equity firm, SCF Partners.

With established workshops in Brisbane and Gladstone, Queensland, BJL will also retain its leadership team. Brooke Blomer and Wayne Jamieson will continue in key leadership roles to ensure continuity and maintain the strong customer partnerships they’ve built. Score already operates from over 30 locations across five continents.

Business unit director of Score’s APAC operations Graeme Stephen will step into the role of managing director at BLJ, working closely with the existing leadership to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

Stephen said: “By combining BLJ’s trusted customer relationships and local expertise with Score’s global scale, engineering depth, and emissions elimination solutions, we’ll be better positioned to support a wider range of customers across more sectors and geographies.

“This acquisition strengthens our competitive edge, enhances our service offering, and accelerates investment in technology, talent, and sustainable solutions.”

In a statement, the firm offered its “deep gratitude to the Jamieson family, whose leadership and values have shaped BLJ into the respected business it is today”.

It added: “Their legacy will continue as the company enters this exciting new chapter.

 

