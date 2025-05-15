Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US capital could flow to UK offshore wind in wake of Empire Wind halt

May 15th 2025, 6:49 am
2 min read
Equinor submits proposal for Empire Wind offshore project to New York authorities.© Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor
Michael Behr

Upheavals in US offshore wind, such as the US government’s order to halt work on Empire Wind, could see funding flowing into projects in Europe.

Speaking during All Energy in Glasgow, Haventus chief executive Lewis Gillies said: “There’s a tonne of money in the US looking for a home and it’s looking to Europe. If we can take advantage of that, it’s a great opportunity.”

Equinor has been developing the 810MW Empire Wind 1 project in New York since 2017 when it received the lease agreement.

However, US president Donald Trump has long been sceptical about offshore wind, having been involved in a legal battle with the Scottish government over the Aberdeen Bay project, which is visible from his Balmedie golf course.

On starting his regime in January, he was quick to place an injunction on leasing new seabed for wind energy projects, with the order specifically saying it did not apply to oil and gas developments.

And then the US government issued an order to stop work on Empire Wind 1 in April pending a review, bringing the recently started offshore construction to a halt.

The decision to stop such a well-progressed project has sent shockwaves through the US offshore wind industry, creating concern that other projects could suffer similar orders. Equinor has even said that it may even abandon the project altogether.

But the US’s loss could be the UK’s gain.

Gillies noted that there’s still a large appetite among US private equity to invest in companies involved in the global energy transition.

“There are now very few opportunities to do that in a US context,” he said.

“It’s a huge change from last year, especially considering the US Inflation Reduction Act which ploughed so much money into the energy transition.”

However, the UK is still producing poor signals to the market, such as Ørsted’s decision to discontinue its mammoth 2.4GW Hornsea 4 project.

“Hornsea failing is not a great signal,” Gillies said. “We’re really trying to build momentum as we’re essentially building an industry from scratch, which is no different from what we did with the oil and gas industry in the North Sea of the ’70s and ’80s.

“Signals like that really don’t help, but I still believe that the general direction of travel is positive.”

